FGFTReb
SYRACUSEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bell355-120-00-01312
B.Williams455-100-04-104211
Edwards266-86-60-80418
Girard381-102-30-3404
Mintz417-176-92-22120
Hima192-60-03-8044
Torrence130-30-01-2100
Copeland80-10-00-1110
Totals22526-6714-1810-34131569

Percentages: FG .388, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Bell 2-7, B.Williams 1-3, Copeland 0-1, Mintz 0-1, Girard 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 9 (Hima 7, B.Williams, Mintz).

Turnovers: 12 (Mintz 6, Girard 3, B.Williams, Bell, Hima).

Steals: 5 (B.Williams, Edwards, Girard, Hima, Mintz).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ST. JOHN'SMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jones457-251-14-136118
Soriano376-117-95-140419
Alexander442-73-42-4527
Curbelo409-132-32-36223
Mathis301-52-40-2025
Addae-Wusu190-30-00-5120
Stanley62-20-00-0024
Storr30-10-00-0010
Nyiwe10-00-00-0000
Totals22527-6715-2113-41181676

Percentages: FG .403, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Curbelo 3-3, Jones 3-15, Mathis 1-2, Alexander 0-1, Addae-Wusu 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Soriano 2).

Turnovers: 15 (Curbelo 4, Jones 3, Mathis 3, Soriano 2, Addae-Wusu, Alexander, Storr).

Steals: 8 (Curbelo 4, Addae-Wusu 2, Mathis, Soriano).

Technical Fouls: None.

Syracuse3530469
St. John's29361176

A_5,901 (17,732).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

