|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SYRACUSE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bell
|35
|5-12
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|3
|12
|B.Williams
|45
|5-10
|0-0
|4-10
|4
|2
|11
|Edwards
|26
|6-8
|6-6
|0-8
|0
|4
|18
|Girard
|38
|1-10
|2-3
|0-3
|4
|0
|4
|Mintz
|41
|7-17
|6-9
|2-2
|2
|1
|20
|Hima
|19
|2-6
|0-0
|3-8
|0
|4
|4
|Torrence
|13
|0-3
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|0
|Copeland
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|225
|26-67
|14-18
|10-34
|13
|15
|69
Percentages: FG .388, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Bell 2-7, B.Williams 1-3, Copeland 0-1, Mintz 0-1, Girard 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 9 (Hima 7, B.Williams, Mintz).
Turnovers: 12 (Mintz 6, Girard 3, B.Williams, Bell, Hima).
Steals: 5 (B.Williams, Edwards, Girard, Hima, Mintz).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ST. JOHN'S
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jones
|45
|7-25
|1-1
|4-13
|6
|1
|18
|Soriano
|37
|6-11
|7-9
|5-14
|0
|4
|19
|Alexander
|44
|2-7
|3-4
|2-4
|5
|2
|7
|Curbelo
|40
|9-13
|2-3
|2-3
|6
|2
|23
|Mathis
|30
|1-5
|2-4
|0-2
|0
|2
|5
|Addae-Wusu
|19
|0-3
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|2
|0
|Stanley
|6
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|4
|Storr
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Nyiwe
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|27-67
|15-21
|13-41
|18
|16
|76
Percentages: FG .403, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Curbelo 3-3, Jones 3-15, Mathis 1-2, Alexander 0-1, Addae-Wusu 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Soriano 2).
Turnovers: 15 (Curbelo 4, Jones 3, Mathis 3, Soriano 2, Addae-Wusu, Alexander, Storr).
Steals: 8 (Curbelo 4, Addae-Wusu 2, Mathis, Soriano).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Syracuse
|35
|30
|4
|—
|69
|St. John's
|29
|36
|11
|—
|76
A_5,901 (17,732).
