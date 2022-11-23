SYRACUSE (3-2)
Bell 5-12 0-0 12, B.Williams 5-10 0-0 11, Edwards 6-8 6-6 18, Girard 1-10 2-3 4, Mintz 7-17 6-9 20, Hima 2-6 0-0 4, Torrence 0-3 0-0 0, Copeland 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-67 14-18 69.
ST. JOHN'S (6-0)
Jones 7-25 1-1 18, Soriano 6-11 7-9 19, Alexander 2-7 3-4 7, Curbelo 9-13 2-3 23, Mathis 1-5 2-4 5, Addae-Wusu 0-3 0-0 0, Stanley 2-2 0-0 4, Storr 0-1 0-0 0, Nyiwe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-67 15-21 76.
Halftime_Syracuse 35-29. 3-Point Goals_Syracuse 3-16 (Bell 2-7, B.Williams 1-3, Copeland 0-1, Mintz 0-1, Girard 0-4), St. John's 7-23 (Curbelo 3-3, Jones 3-15, Mathis 1-2, Alexander 0-1, Addae-Wusu 0-2). Rebounds_Syracuse 34 (B.Williams 10), St. John's 41 (Soriano 14). Assists_Syracuse 13 (B.Williams, Girard 4), St. John's 18 (Jones, Curbelo 6). Total Fouls_Syracuse 15, St. John's 16. A_5,901 (17,732).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.