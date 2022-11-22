ST. JOHN'S (5-0)
Jones 6-15 0-1 14, Soriano 7-10 1-2 15, Alexander 2-9 2-2 6, Curbelo 4-14 4-5 13, Mathis 7-10 2-2 16, Addae-Wusu 1-5 0-0 2, Stanley 4-4 0-0 8, Storr 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 32-69 11-14 78.
TEMPLE (2-3)
Hicks 3-5 2-2 11, Reynolds 8-10 4-4 21, Dunn 3-12 4-5 11, Miller 2-7 2-2 6, White 1-2 1-2 3, Battle 7-16 0-0 17, Jourdain 1-4 1-1 3, Dezonie 0-0 0-0 0, Jongkuch 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 14-16 72.
Halftime_St. John's 32-30. 3-Point Goals_St. John's 3-13 (Jones 2-6, Curbelo 1-4, Storr 0-1, Addae-Wusu 0-2), Temple 8-24 (Hicks 3-4, Battle 3-11, Reynolds 1-1, Dunn 1-6, Miller 0-2). Rebounds_St. John's 34 (Soriano 12), Temple 31 (Reynolds 8). Assists_St. John's 17 (Alexander 6), Temple 15 (Hicks 5). Total Fouls_St. John's 19, Temple 16. A_6,755 (17,732).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.