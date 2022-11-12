LAFAYETTE (0-2)
Jenkins 4-8 0-0 9, O'Boyle 5-10 0-0 14, Vander Baan 1-2 0-0 3, Fulton 3-5 0-0 8, Pettit 0-2 0-0 0, Berger 6-18 0-0 17, Rivera 6-13 4-9 17, Rubayo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 4-9 68.
ST. JOHN'S (2-0)
Jones 7-14 4-5 20, Soriano 5-8 3-5 13, Alexander 0-3 6-6 6, Curbelo 4-7 2-2 10, Mathis 2-6 0-0 5, Addae-Wusu 4-5 2-2 14, Pinzon 2-5 0-0 5, Stanley 1-1 0-0 2, Storr 3-5 0-0 8, Keita 0-0 0-0 0, King 0-0 0-0 0, Traore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-54 17-20 83.
Halftime_St. John's 34-32. 3-Point Goals_Lafayette 14-35 (Berger 5-14, O'Boyle 4-8, Fulton 2-3, Vander Baan 1-1, Rivera 1-3, Jenkins 1-4, Pettit 0-2), St. John's 10-20 (Addae-Wusu 4-5, Jones 2-4, Storr 2-4, Mathis 1-2, Pinzon 1-3, Alexander 0-1, Curbelo 0-1). Rebounds_Lafayette 28 (Berger 7), St. John's 33 (Soriano 10). Assists_Lafayette 14 (Fulton 6), St. John's 19 (Alexander, Curbelo 6). Total Fouls_Lafayette 18, St. John's 13. A_3,611 (5,602).
