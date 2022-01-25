FGFTReb
ST. JOHN'SMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Soriano224-80-02-8238
Wheeler306-122-22-103217
Addae-Wusu181-31-13-5123
Mathis173-82-21-21310
Champagnie322-100-01-8535
Alexander297-125-64-75019
Coburn153-60-01-2029
Nyiwe151-20-21-2243
S.Smith132-70-01-1104
Stanley93-50-02-3026
Totals20032-7310-1318-48202184

Percentages: FG .438, FT .769.

3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Coburn 3-4, Wheeler 3-7, Mathis 2-3, Nyiwe 1-2, Champagnie 1-5, Alexander 0-1, S.Smith 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 11 (Champagnie 4, Soriano 4, Addae-Wusu, Nyiwe, Wheeler).

Turnovers: 14 (Addae-Wusu 3, Alexander 3, Champagnie 3, Soriano 2, Coburn, Mathis, Wheeler).

Steals: 12 (Alexander 3, Champagnie 3, Mathis 3, Addae-Wusu, Coburn, S.Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SETON HALLMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Richmond330-83-41-3413
Yetna162-82-26-8007
Obiagu140-10-01-2000
Cale305-105-102-43116
Rhoden304-173-54-122212
Samuel261-50-02-6012
Harris234-81-20-11412
Jackson203-53-31-30111
Powell60-00-00-1010
J.Smith20-00-00-0000
Totals20019-6217-2617-40101163

Percentages: FG .306, FT .654.

3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Harris 3-6, Jackson 2-3, Yetna 1-2, Cale 1-3, Rhoden 1-6, Richmond 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 4.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Obiagu, Rhoden, Richmond).

Turnovers: 16 (Jackson 4, Richmond 4, Yetna 3, Harris 2, Rhoden 2, Cale).

Steals: 5 (Richmond 3, Cale, Rhoden).

Technical Fouls: None.

St. John's463884
Seton Hall362763

A_1,316 (2,600).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

