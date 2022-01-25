|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ST. JOHN'S
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Soriano
|22
|4-8
|0-0
|2-8
|2
|3
|8
|Wheeler
|30
|6-12
|2-2
|2-10
|3
|2
|17
|Addae-Wusu
|18
|1-3
|1-1
|3-5
|1
|2
|3
|Mathis
|17
|3-8
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|3
|10
|Champagnie
|32
|2-10
|0-0
|1-8
|5
|3
|5
|Alexander
|29
|7-12
|5-6
|4-7
|5
|0
|19
|Coburn
|15
|3-6
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|9
|Nyiwe
|15
|1-2
|0-2
|1-2
|2
|4
|3
|S.Smith
|13
|2-7
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|4
|Stanley
|9
|3-5
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|2
|6
|Totals
|200
|32-73
|10-13
|18-48
|20
|21
|84
Percentages: FG .438, FT .769.
3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Coburn 3-4, Wheeler 3-7, Mathis 2-3, Nyiwe 1-2, Champagnie 1-5, Alexander 0-1, S.Smith 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 11 (Champagnie 4, Soriano 4, Addae-Wusu, Nyiwe, Wheeler).
Turnovers: 14 (Addae-Wusu 3, Alexander 3, Champagnie 3, Soriano 2, Coburn, Mathis, Wheeler).
Steals: 12 (Alexander 3, Champagnie 3, Mathis 3, Addae-Wusu, Coburn, S.Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SETON HALL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Richmond
|33
|0-8
|3-4
|1-3
|4
|1
|3
|Yetna
|16
|2-8
|2-2
|6-8
|0
|0
|7
|Obiagu
|14
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Cale
|30
|5-10
|5-10
|2-4
|3
|1
|16
|Rhoden
|30
|4-17
|3-5
|4-12
|2
|2
|12
|Samuel
|26
|1-5
|0-0
|2-6
|0
|1
|2
|Harris
|23
|4-8
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|4
|12
|Jackson
|20
|3-5
|3-3
|1-3
|0
|1
|11
|Powell
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|J.Smith
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-62
|17-26
|17-40
|10
|11
|63
Percentages: FG .306, FT .654.
3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Harris 3-6, Jackson 2-3, Yetna 1-2, Cale 1-3, Rhoden 1-6, Richmond 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 4.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Obiagu, Rhoden, Richmond).
Turnovers: 16 (Jackson 4, Richmond 4, Yetna 3, Harris 2, Rhoden 2, Cale).
Steals: 5 (Richmond 3, Cale, Rhoden).
Technical Fouls: None.
|St. John's
|46
|38
|—
|84
|Seton Hall
|36
|27
|—
|63
A_1,316 (2,600).