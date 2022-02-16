|FG
|ST. JOHN'S
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Soriano
|28
|4-6
|0-0
|1-7
|4
|3
|8
|Wheeler
|25
|4-5
|1-1
|1-8
|1
|3
|11
|Addae-Wusu
|23
|1-5
|0-0
|1-4
|5
|3
|2
|Mathis
|30
|5-8
|0-1
|0-4
|3
|1
|10
|Champagnie
|35
|9-19
|7-7
|0-2
|5
|0
|27
|Alexander
|25
|3-8
|2-2
|0-1
|4
|2
|8
|Coburn
|15
|5-8
|0-1
|1-1
|2
|1
|13
|Nyiwe
|10
|2-3
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|4
|4
|Smith
|6
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|3
|O.Stanley
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|34-63
|10-12
|7-31
|24
|18
|86
Percentages: FG .540, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Coburn 3-3, Wheeler 2-3, Champagnie 2-7, Smith 1-1, Alexander 0-1, Mathis 0-2, Addae-Wusu 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Soriano 4, Addae-Wusu, Champagnie, Mathis).
Turnovers: 14 (Addae-Wusu 3, Coburn 3, Alexander 2, Champagnie 2, Soriano 2, Mathis, Nyiwe).
Steals: 12 (Alexander 4, Champagnie 3, Addae-Wusu, Coburn, Smith, Soriano, Wheeler).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|XAVIER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Freemantle
|35
|5-9
|0-0
|1-4
|4
|2
|10
|Nunge
|33
|8-16
|5-9
|2-7
|2
|2
|22
|Jones
|36
|3-6
|1-1
|4-9
|5
|3
|7
|Odom
|24
|4-5
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|9
|Scruggs
|37
|6-10
|3-3
|0-2
|5
|1
|16
|Kunkel
|25
|3-11
|1-1
|0-3
|2
|3
|9
|Hunter
|11
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-59
|11-16
|7-28
|19
|14
|73
Percentages: FG .492, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Kunkel 2-7, Scruggs 1-2, Nunge 1-5, Freemantle 0-2, Hunter 0-2, Jones 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Freemantle 2).
Turnovers: 13 (Nunge 4, Jones 3, Odom 2, Scruggs 2, Freemantle, Kunkel).
Steals: 7 (Jones 2, Scruggs 2, Freemantle, Nunge, Odom).
Technical Fouls: None.
|St. John's
|45
|41
|—
|86
|Xavier
|42
|31
|—
|73
A_10,160 (10,250).