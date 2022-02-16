FGFTReb
ST. JOHN'SMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Soriano284-60-01-7438
Wheeler254-51-11-81311
Addae-Wusu231-50-01-4532
Mathis305-80-10-43110
Champagnie359-197-70-25027
Alexander253-82-20-1428
Coburn155-80-11-12113
Nyiwe102-30-02-3044
Smith61-10-01-1013
O.Stanley30-00-00-0000
Totals20034-6310-127-31241886

Percentages: FG .540, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Coburn 3-3, Wheeler 2-3, Champagnie 2-7, Smith 1-1, Alexander 0-1, Mathis 0-2, Addae-Wusu 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Soriano 4, Addae-Wusu, Champagnie, Mathis).

Turnovers: 14 (Addae-Wusu 3, Coburn 3, Alexander 2, Champagnie 2, Soriano 2, Mathis, Nyiwe).

Steals: 12 (Alexander 4, Champagnie 3, Addae-Wusu, Coburn, Smith, Soriano, Wheeler).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
XAVIERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Freemantle355-90-01-44210
Nunge338-165-92-72222
Jones363-61-14-9537
Odom244-51-20-1129
Scruggs376-103-30-25116
Kunkel253-111-10-3239
Hunter110-20-00-2010
Totals20029-5911-167-28191473

Percentages: FG .492, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Kunkel 2-7, Scruggs 1-2, Nunge 1-5, Freemantle 0-2, Hunter 0-2, Jones 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Freemantle 2).

Turnovers: 13 (Nunge 4, Jones 3, Odom 2, Scruggs 2, Freemantle, Kunkel).

Steals: 7 (Jones 2, Scruggs 2, Freemantle, Nunge, Odom).

Technical Fouls: None.

St. John's454186
Xavier423173

A_10,160 (10,250).

