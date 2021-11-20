FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (0-3)
Racine 0-0 0-0 0, Square 2-3 5-8 9, Dunn 8-10 2-2 24, Lamaute 2-3 0-0 5, Rush 5-17 2-2 14, Munden 3-5 3-5 10, Wattara 3-7 2-3 8, Ford 0-0 1-2 1, Jacks 1-3 0-0 2, Rodriguez 0-1 1-2 1, Hill 0-1 0-0 0, Almonor 0-0 0-0 0, Upshaw 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 16-24 74.
ST. JOHN'S (3-1)
Soriano 5-6 2-3 12, Alexander 5-9 7-8 17, Mathis 6-10 0-0 13, Smith 3-11 8-10 14, Champagnie 6-19 4-7 17, Addae-Wusu 2-4 0-0 6, Wheeler 3-6 1-1 8, Stanley 0-0 0-0 0, Nyiwe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-65 22-29 87.
Halftime_St. John's 45-32. 3-Point Goals_Fairleigh Dickinson 10-20 (Dunn 6-8, Rush 2-7, Lamaute 1-1, Munden 1-2, Jacks 0-2), St. John's 5-22 (Addae-Wusu 2-3, Wheeler 1-2, Mathis 1-3, Champagnie 1-7, Alexander 0-2, Smith 0-5). Fouled Out_Stanley. Rebounds_Fairleigh Dickinson 28 (Rush 7), St. John's 34 (Champagnie 10). Assists_Fairleigh Dickinson 12 (Dunn 3), St. John's 22 (Addae-Wusu 5). Total Fouls_Fairleigh Dickinson 23, St. John's 16. A_3,538 (5,602).