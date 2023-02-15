ST. JOHN'S (16-11)
Stanley 3-3 3-4 10, Soriano 6-10 9-10 21, Addae-Wusu 9-19 3-4 24, Alexander 1-7 4-4 6, Storr 5-14 2-4 14, Jones 6-23 0-0 13, Pinzon 2-5 0-0 4, King 0-3 0-0 0, Nyiwe 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 32-86 21-26 92.
DEPAUL (9-17)
Anei 1-3 1-2 3, Johnson 9-23 2-3 26, Penn 1-3 1-2 3, Gebrewhit 1-4 0-0 3, Gibson 6-14 2-2 17, Nelson 6-13 3-4 15, Ongenda 4-9 3-4 11, Terry 1-5 0-0 3, Murphy 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 30-76 12-17 83.
Halftime_DePaul 39-32. 3-Point Goals_St. John's 7-23 (Addae-Wusu 3-6, Storr 2-6, Stanley 1-1, Jones 1-7, Alexander 0-1, King 0-1, Pinzon 0-1), DePaul 11-26 (Johnson 6-14, Gibson 3-8, Gebrewhit 1-1, Terry 1-2, Nelson 0-1). Fouled Out_Stanley, Gibson, Ongenda. Rebounds_St. John's 58 (Soriano 16), DePaul 38 (Nelson 8). Assists_St. John's 18 (Alexander 7), DePaul 19 (Johnson, Gibson 5). Total Fouls_St. John's 13, DePaul 19. A_3,018 (10,387).
