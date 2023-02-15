FGFTReb
ST. JOHN'SMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Stanley133-33-40-10510
Soriano446-109-106-161021
Addae-Wusu459-193-42-112224
Alexander411-74-43-8746
Storr415-142-42-73014
Jones406-230-06-134113
Pinzon112-50-00-0114
King90-30-00-0000
Nyiwe60-20-02-2000
Totals25032-8621-2621-58181392

Percentages: FG .372, FT .808.

3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Addae-Wusu 3-6, Storr 2-6, Stanley 1-1, Jones 1-7, Alexander 0-1, King 0-1, Pinzon 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Jones, Nyiwe, Soriano, Stanley).

Turnovers: 14 (Soriano 6, Alexander 2, Jones 2, Addae-Wusu, King, Stanley, Storr).

Steals: 9 (Addae-Wusu 4, Alexander 2, Jones 2, Stanley).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
DEPAULMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anei71-31-21-3203
Johnson509-232-31-65026
Penn261-31-23-6043
Gebrewhit271-40-00-3113
Gibson466-142-20-55517
Nelson406-133-43-84315
Ongenda274-93-43-60511
Terry161-50-00-1103
Murphy111-20-00-0112
Totals25030-7612-1711-38191983

Percentages: FG .395, FT .706.

3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Johnson 6-14, Gibson 3-8, Gebrewhit 1-1, Terry 1-2, Nelson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 13 (Ongenda 8, Anei 2, Johnson 2, Penn).

Turnovers: 15 (Ongenda 5, Gibson 4, Nelson 3, Johnson 2, Murphy).

Steals: 9 (Gibson 2, Nelson 2, Ongenda 2, Terry 2, Penn).

Technical Fouls: Ongenda, 3:40 first.

St. John's32474992
DePaul39404083

A_3,018 (10,387).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

