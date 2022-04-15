St. LouisMilwaukee
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals40101410Totals33161
Carlson rf5100Wong 2b-ss4000
Goldschmidt 1b5111Adames ss3000
O'Neill lf5230Brosseau ss-p0000
Dickerson lf0000Yelich dh4000
Arenado 3b3223Hiura 2b0000
DeJong ss0000McCutchen lf4110
Nootbaar dh3100Tellez 1b3010
Bader cf5122Renfroe rf4020
Knizner c5032Narváez c4011
Sosa ss-3b5120Taylor cf3010
Edman 2b4112Peterson 3b4000

St. Louis42002000210
Milwaukee0000001001

DP_St. Louis 0, Milwaukee 1. LOB_St. Louis 9, Milwaukee 8. 2B_O'Neill (1), Goldschmidt (1). HR_Edman (3), Arenado (4). SB_Bader (1).

IPHRERBBSO
St. Louis
Mikolas W,1-062-331117
Wittgren1-310000
Pallante220011
Milwaukee
Peralta L,0-1376624
Ureña332212
Milner210001
Suter022210
Brosseau110010

Suter pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Peralta (Carlson), Wittgren (Taylor).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Bill Welke; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:10. A_26,874 (41,900).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you