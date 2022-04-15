|St. Louis
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|40
|10
|14
|10
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|Carlson rf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Wong 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|O'Neill lf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|Brosseau ss-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dickerson lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yelich dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Arenado 3b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Hiura 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DeJong ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McCutchen lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Nootbaar dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Tellez 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bader cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Knizner c
|5
|0
|3
|2
|Narváez c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Sosa ss-3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Edman 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Peterson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|St. Louis
|420
|020
|002
|—
|10
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
DP_St. Louis 0, Milwaukee 1. LOB_St. Louis 9, Milwaukee 8. 2B_O'Neill (1), Goldschmidt (1). HR_Edman (3), Arenado (4). SB_Bader (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|St. Louis
|Mikolas W,1-0
|6
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Wittgren
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pallante
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Milwaukee
|Peralta L,0-1
|3
|7
|6
|6
|2
|4
|Ureña
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Milner
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Suter
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Brosseau
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Suter pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.
HBP_Peralta (Carlson), Wittgren (Taylor).
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Bill Welke; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:10. A_26,874 (41,900).
