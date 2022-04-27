New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35511529
Nimmo cf501201.268
Marte rf410011.237
Lindor ss401101.273
Alonso 1b311010.260
Escobar dh412002.269
Canha lf402000.333
Davis 3b300002.231
1-McNeil pr-2b000000.328
Guillorme 2b-3b412000.259
Nido c312201.214
d-Do.Smith ph100001.182

St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals391015939
Edman 2b533101.310
Goldschmidt 1b512101.269
O'Neill lf420012.186
Arenado dh313310.375
b-Knizner ph-dh100001.259
Dickerson rf312200.200
a-Pujols ph100001.259
Bader cf101000.226
Carlson cf-rf302210.215
c-Donovan ph-rf100000.000
DeJong ss500002.133
Molina c411000.167
Sosa 3b311001.211

New York040000100_5111
St. Louis10250110x_10150

a-pinch hit for Dickerson in the 6th. b- for Arenado in the 8th. c-lined out for Carlson in the 8th. d-struck out for Nido in the 9th.

1-ran for Davis in the 8th.

E_Lindor (3). LOB_New York 6, St. Louis 9. 2B_Nido (1), Nimmo (3), Guillorme (2), Lindor (5), Escobar (8), Molina (1), Edman (2), Arenado (6), Bader (4). 3B_Carlson (1). RBIs_Nido 2 (4), Nimmo 2 (7), Lindor (13), Dickerson 2 (6), Arenado 3 (17), Edman (9), Carlson 2 (4), Goldschmidt (6). SB_O'Neill (3), Edman (4).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Lindor, Alonso, Guillorme); St. Louis 5 (Carlson, DeJong 4). RISP_New York 3 for 11; St. Louis 8 for 18.

Runners moved up_Canha, O'Neill. GIDP_Guillorme.

DP_St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Edman, Goldschmidt).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Carrasco, L, 1-132-388723784.09
Reid-Foley12-321111345.00
Shreve2-310002162.35
López241103284.50
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Matz464426976.11
Woodford, W, 1-0231102241.50
Cabrera220000292.16
Helsley100001100.00

Inherited runners-scored_Reid-Foley 2-2, Shreve 1-0, Cabrera 1-1. IBB_off Carrasco (Arenado). HBP_Carrasco (Sosa), Cabrera (Davis). WP_Carrasco, Matz.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_3:29. A_34,822 (45,494).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you