|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|11
|5
|2
|9
|Nimmo cf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.268
|Marte rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Escobar dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Davis 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|1-McNeil pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.328
|Guillorme 2b-3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Nido c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.214
|d-Do.Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|10
|15
|9
|3
|9
|Edman 2b
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.310
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|O'Neill lf
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.186
|Arenado dh
|3
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.375
|b-Knizner ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Dickerson rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.200
|a-Pujols ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Bader cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Carlson cf-rf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.215
|c-Donovan ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|DeJong ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.133
|Molina c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Sosa 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|New York
|040
|000
|100_5
|11
|1
|St. Louis
|102
|501
|10x_10
|15
|0
a-pinch hit for Dickerson in the 6th. b- for Arenado in the 8th. c-lined out for Carlson in the 8th. d-struck out for Nido in the 9th.
1-ran for Davis in the 8th.
E_Lindor (3). LOB_New York 6, St. Louis 9. 2B_Nido (1), Nimmo (3), Guillorme (2), Lindor (5), Escobar (8), Molina (1), Edman (2), Arenado (6), Bader (4). 3B_Carlson (1). RBIs_Nido 2 (4), Nimmo 2 (7), Lindor (13), Dickerson 2 (6), Arenado 3 (17), Edman (9), Carlson 2 (4), Goldschmidt (6). SB_O'Neill (3), Edman (4).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Lindor, Alonso, Guillorme); St. Louis 5 (Carlson, DeJong 4). RISP_New York 3 for 11; St. Louis 8 for 18.
Runners moved up_Canha, O'Neill. GIDP_Guillorme.
DP_St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Edman, Goldschmidt).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco, L, 1-1
|3
|2-3
|8
|8
|7
|2
|3
|78
|4.09
|Reid-Foley
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|34
|5.00
|Shreve
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.35
|López
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|28
|4.50
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Matz
|4
|6
|4
|4
|2
|6
|97
|6.11
|Woodford, W, 1-0
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|24
|1.50
|Cabrera
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|2.16
|Helsley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Reid-Foley 2-2, Shreve 1-0, Cabrera 1-1. IBB_off Carrasco (Arenado). HBP_Carrasco (Sosa), Cabrera (Davis). WP_Carrasco, Matz.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_3:29. A_34,822 (45,494).
