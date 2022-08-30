St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals42131413412
Nootbaar rf521113.245
Donovan 2b-1b511200.297
Goldschmidt dh400003.335
a-Carlson ph-dh100001.242
Arenado 3b412200.308
b-DeJong ph-ss100001.164
O'Neill cf432312.233
Pujols 1b422210.277
Gorman 2b000000.237
Dickerson lf523101.283
Knizner c411010.232
Edman ss-3b512201.254

CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3247447
India 2b401002.253
Fraley rf300011.236
K.Farmer ss401002.264
Solano 3b301010.326
Friedl cf411101.252
Senzel dh300010.243
Fairchild lf412100.146
Moran 1b310010.206
Robinson c411201.214

St. Louis062004001_13140
Cincinnati000040000_471

a-struck out for Goldschmidt in the 7th. b-struck out for Arenado in the 8th.

E_Solano (2). LOB_St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Edman 2 (23), Arenado (35). HR_O'Neill (11), off Anderson; Pujols (15), off Detwiler; O'Neill (12), off Strickland; Dickerson (5), off Lopez; Friedl (3), off Mikolas; Fairchild (4), off Mikolas; Robinson (1), off Mikolas. RBIs_O'Neill 3 (53), Edman 2 (46), Nootbaar (30), Donovan 2 (37), Pujols 2 (40), Arenado 2 (87), Dickerson (24), Friedl (17), Fairchild (4), Robinson 2 (2).

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 2 (Edman, Nootbaar); Cincinnati 1 (Solano). RISP_St. Louis 5 for 9; Cincinnati 0 for 2.

GIDP_Friedl, Moran.

DP_St. Louis 2 (Donovan, Edman, Pujols; Edman, DeJong, Donovan).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Mikolas41-364413803.48
Stratton, W, 7-412-300022254.75
Thompson200012292.25
Woodford110000102.40
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Anderson, L, 0-111-3455123633.75
Detwiler12-343312364.44
Kuhnel110002145.23
Sanmartin112112287.27
Strickland132210205.51
Warren100002136.09
Gibaut100002134.98
Lopez11110099.00

Inherited runners-scored_Stratton 1-0, Detwiler 2-2, Strickland 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:01. A_11,051 (42,319).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you