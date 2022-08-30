|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|13
|14
|13
|4
|12
|Nootbaar rf
|5
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.245
|Donovan 2b-1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.297
|Goldschmidt dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.335
|a-Carlson ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.308
|b-DeJong ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.164
|O'Neill cf
|4
|3
|2
|3
|1
|2
|.233
|Pujols 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.277
|Gorman 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Dickerson lf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.283
|Knizner c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|Edman ss-3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.254
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|4
|7
|India 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Fraley rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|K.Farmer ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Solano 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.326
|Friedl cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.252
|Senzel dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Fairchild lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.146
|Moran 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.206
|Robinson c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.214
|St. Louis
|062
|004
|001_13
|14
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|040
|000_4
|7
|1
a-struck out for Goldschmidt in the 7th. b-struck out for Arenado in the 8th.
E_Solano (2). LOB_St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Edman 2 (23), Arenado (35). HR_O'Neill (11), off Anderson; Pujols (15), off Detwiler; O'Neill (12), off Strickland; Dickerson (5), off Lopez; Friedl (3), off Mikolas; Fairchild (4), off Mikolas; Robinson (1), off Mikolas. RBIs_O'Neill 3 (53), Edman 2 (46), Nootbaar (30), Donovan 2 (37), Pujols 2 (40), Arenado 2 (87), Dickerson (24), Friedl (17), Fairchild (4), Robinson 2 (2).
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 2 (Edman, Nootbaar); Cincinnati 1 (Solano). RISP_St. Louis 5 for 9; Cincinnati 0 for 2.
GIDP_Friedl, Moran.
DP_St. Louis 2 (Donovan, Edman, Pujols; Edman, DeJong, Donovan).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mikolas
|4
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|3
|80
|3.48
|Stratton, W, 7-4
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|25
|4.75
|Thompson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|29
|2.25
|Woodford
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.40
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, L, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|4
|5
|5
|1
|2
|36
|33.75
|Detwiler
|1
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|36
|4.44
|Kuhnel
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|5.23
|Sanmartin
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|28
|7.27
|Strickland
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|20
|5.51
|Warren
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|6.09
|Gibaut
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.98
|Lopez
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored_Stratton 1-0, Detwiler 2-2, Strickland 2-2.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:01. A_11,051 (42,319).
