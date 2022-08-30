St. LouisCincinnati
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals42131413Totals32474
Nootbaar rf5211India 2b4010
Donovan 2b-1b5112Fraley rf3000
Goldschmidt dh4000K.Farmer ss4010
Carlson ph-dh1000Solano 3b3010
Arenado 3b4122Friedl cf4111
DeJong ph-ss1000Senzel dh3000
O'Neill cf4323Fairchild lf4121
Pujols 1b4222Moran 1b3100
Gorman 2b0000Robinson c4112
Dickerson lf5231
Knizner c4110
Edman ss-3b5122

St. Louis06200400113
Cincinnati0000400004

E_Solano (2). DP_St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 0. LOB_St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Edman 2 (23), Arenado (35). HR_O'Neill 2 (12), Pujols (15), Dickerson (5), Friedl (3), Fairchild (4), Robinson (1).

IPHRERBBSO
St. Louis
Mikolas41-364413
Stratton W,7-412-300022
Thompson200012
Woodford110000
Cincinnati
Anderson L,0-111-345512
Detwiler12-343312
Kuhnel110002
Sanmartin112112
Strickland132210
Warren100002
Gibaut100002
Lopez111100

Sanmartin pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:01. A_11,051 (42,319).

