|St. Louis
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|42
|13
|14
|13
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|Nootbaar rf
|5
|2
|1
|1
|India 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Donovan 2b-1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Fraley rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Goldschmidt dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|K.Farmer ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Carlson ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Solano 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Friedl cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|DeJong ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Senzel dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|O'Neill cf
|4
|3
|2
|3
|Fairchild lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Pujols 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Moran 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Gorman 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robinson c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Dickerson lf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Knizner c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Edman ss-3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|St. Louis
|062
|004
|001
|—
|13
|Cincinnati
|000
|040
|000
|—
|4
E_Solano (2). DP_St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 0. LOB_St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Edman 2 (23), Arenado (35). HR_O'Neill 2 (12), Pujols (15), Dickerson (5), Friedl (3), Fairchild (4), Robinson (1).
|1
|4
|5
|5
|1
|2
|1
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
Sanmartin pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:01. A_11,051 (42,319).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
