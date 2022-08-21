St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36612569
Nootbaar rf321120.244
Donovan 3b212010.297
a-Pujols ph101000.273
1-Edman pr-3b111100.253
Goldschmidt 1b411001.340
Arenado dh502301.299
Gorman 2b400012.246
O'Neill cf-lf501003.230
Dickerson lf401000.232
Carlson cf100000.243
DeJong ss301011.179
Knizner c311011.221

ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3348352
C.Kelly c300011.224
b-Varsho ph100000.235
Rivera 3b502100.286
Marte dh501001.257
Walker 1b411000.220
Garrett lf312000.400
Rojas 2b310010.286
Luplow rf401100.166
McCarthy cf211120.276
Perdomo ss300010.188

St. Louis300000210_6122
Arizona031000000_480

a-singled for Donovan in the 7th. b-flied out for C.Kelly in the 9th.

1-ran for Pujols in the 7th.

E_Donovan (6), Knizner (4). LOB_St. Louis 10, Arizona 8. 2B_Donovan (16). HR_Nootbaar (7), off M.Kelly. RBIs_Nootbaar (27), Arenado 3 (81), Edman (40), McCarthy (22), Rivera (7), Luplow (27). SB_Arenado (3). CS_DeJong (2).

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 6 (O'Neill 2, Goldschmidt 2, Gorman, DeJong); Arizona 4 (Marte 2, Rivera, Perdomo). RISP_St. Louis 3 for 12; Arizona 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Gorman, Arenado, Perdomo, Rojas. GIDP_Knizner, Gorman, Walker, Rojas.

DP_St. Louis 2 (Gorman, Goldschmidt; Gorman, DeJong, Goldschmidt); Arizona 2 (Walker; Rojas, Walker).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quintana22-374230733.45
Stratton22-300021364.96
Woodford, W, 2-011-310000172.66
Cabrera, H, 1311-300000103.40
Gallegos, S, 12-1810000183.11
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
M.Kelly673336972.87
Mantiply, L, 1-4, H, 171-32220072.19
Ginkel, BS, 0-22-310002167.45
Ramirez2-311130234.53
Frias1-300000212.79
Kennedy110001153.29

Inherited runners-scored_Stratton 2-0, Woodford 2-0, Cabrera 1-0, Ginkel 2-2, Frias 2-0. HBP_Ginkel (Goldschmidt). WP_Ramirez.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:35. A_25,064 (48,686).

