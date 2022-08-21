|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|12
|5
|6
|9
|Nootbaar rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.244
|Donovan 3b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.297
|a-Pujols ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|1-Edman pr-3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.340
|Arenado dh
|5
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.299
|Gorman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.246
|O'Neill cf-lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.230
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Carlson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.179
|Knizner c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|3
|5
|2
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.224
|b-Varsho ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Rivera 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Marte dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Garrett lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Rojas 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Luplow rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.166
|McCarthy cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.276
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.188
|St. Louis
|300
|000
|210_6
|12
|2
|Arizona
|031
|000
|000_4
|8
|0
a-singled for Donovan in the 7th. b-flied out for C.Kelly in the 9th.
1-ran for Pujols in the 7th.
E_Donovan (6), Knizner (4). LOB_St. Louis 10, Arizona 8. 2B_Donovan (16). HR_Nootbaar (7), off M.Kelly. RBIs_Nootbaar (27), Arenado 3 (81), Edman (40), McCarthy (22), Rivera (7), Luplow (27). SB_Arenado (3). CS_DeJong (2).
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 6 (O'Neill 2, Goldschmidt 2, Gorman, DeJong); Arizona 4 (Marte 2, Rivera, Perdomo). RISP_St. Louis 3 for 12; Arizona 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Gorman, Arenado, Perdomo, Rojas. GIDP_Knizner, Gorman, Walker, Rojas.
DP_St. Louis 2 (Gorman, Goldschmidt; Gorman, DeJong, Goldschmidt); Arizona 2 (Walker; Rojas, Walker).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana
|2
|2-3
|7
|4
|2
|3
|0
|73
|3.45
|Stratton
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|36
|4.96
|Woodford, W, 2-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|2.66
|Cabrera, H, 13
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.40
|Gallegos, S, 12-18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.11
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Kelly
|6
|7
|3
|3
|3
|6
|97
|2.87
|Mantiply, L, 1-4, H, 17
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|2.19
|Ginkel, BS, 0-2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|7.45
|Ramirez
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|23
|4.53
|Frias
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12.79
|Kennedy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.29
Inherited runners-scored_Stratton 2-0, Woodford 2-0, Cabrera 1-0, Ginkel 2-2, Frias 2-0. HBP_Ginkel (Goldschmidt). WP_Ramirez.
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:35. A_25,064 (48,686).
