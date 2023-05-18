Los AngelesSt. Louis
Totals38898Totals37161214
Betts rf3110Nootbaar cf5111
Thompson rf0100Goldschmidt 1b2300
Heyward ph-rf1000Contreras c5226
Freeman 1b5124Arenado dh4112
Smith c4100Edman rf1000
Muncy 3b4111Yepez ph-lf3111
Martinez dh5012Burleson lf0100
Vargas 2b5120Gorman 3b5233
Outman cf4010DeJong ss5111
Peralta lf3100Donovan 2b3100
Rojas ss4111Mercado lf-rf4330

Los Angeles2000051008
St. Louis00630007x16

E_Vargas (4), DeJong (1), Goldschmidt (1). LOB_Los Angeles 7, St. Louis 3. 2B_Betts (13), Martinez (10), Mercado (1). 3B_Freeman (1). HR_Freeman (8), Muncy (15), Contreras 2 (5), Yepez (2), Gorman 2 (12), DeJong (6), Arenado (9). SB_Mercado 2 (2), Goldschmidt (6).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Urías L,5-4366621
Bickford123311
Jackson31-323313
Almonte2-324420
St. Louis
Wainwright W,1-052-355231
Cabrera1-323310
VerHagen H,5120000
Hicks H,4100001
Stratton100001

WP_Almonte.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:09. A_36,982 (44,494).

