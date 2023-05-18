|Los Angeles
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|8
|9
|8
|Totals
|37
|16
|12
|14
|Betts rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Nootbaar cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Thompson rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Goldschmidt 1b
|2
|3
|0
|0
|Heyward ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Contreras c
|5
|2
|2
|6
|Freeman 1b
|5
|1
|2
|4
|Arenado dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Smith c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Edman rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Yepez ph-lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Martinez dh
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Burleson lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Vargas 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Gorman 3b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|Outman cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|DeJong ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Peralta lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Donovan 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Rojas ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Mercado lf-rf
|4
|3
|3
|0
|Los Angeles
|200
|005
|100
|—
|8
|St. Louis
|006
|300
|07x
|—
|16
E_Vargas (4), DeJong (1), Goldschmidt (1). LOB_Los Angeles 7, St. Louis 3. 2B_Betts (13), Martinez (10), Mercado (1). 3B_Freeman (1). HR_Freeman (8), Muncy (15), Contreras 2 (5), Yepez (2), Gorman 2 (12), DeJong (6), Arenado (9). SB_Mercado 2 (2), Goldschmidt (6).
|5
|5
|5
|2
|3
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Almonte.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:09. A_36,982 (44,494).
