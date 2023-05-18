Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3889843
Betts rf311000.252
Thompson rf010010.117
b-Heyward ph-rf100000.192
Freeman 1b512400.313
Smith c410011.317
Muncy 3b411111.222
Martinez dh501200.239
Vargas 2b512000.234
Outman cf401001.264
Peralta lf310010.204
Rojas ss411100.187

St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3716121465
Nootbaar cf511100.283
Goldschmidt 1b230030.302
Contreras c522602.256
Arenado dh411211.263
Edman rf100000.274
a-Yepez ph-lf311101.250
Burleson lf010010.225
Gorman 3b523301.295
DeJong ss511100.282
Donovan 2b310010.256
Mercado lf-rf433000.750

Los Angeles200005100_891
St. Louis00630007x_16122

a-homered for Edman in the 3rd. b-flied out for Thompson in the 8th.

E_Vargas (4), DeJong (1), Goldschmidt (1). LOB_Los Angeles 7, St. Louis 3. 2B_Betts (13), Martinez (10), Mercado (1). 3B_Freeman (1). HR_Freeman (8), off Cabrera; Muncy (15), off Cabrera; Contreras (4), off Urías; Yepez (2), off Urías; Gorman (11), off Urías; DeJong (6), off Urías; Arenado (9), off Bickford; Contreras (5), off Almonte; Gorman (12), off Almonte. RBIs_Martinez 2 (21), Rojas (2), Freeman 4 (27), Muncy (33), Contreras 6 (24), Yepez (2), Gorman 3 (36), DeJong (10), Arenado 2 (34), Nootbaar (14). SB_Mercado 2 (2), Goldschmidt (6). CS_Mercado (0).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Outman 2, Rojas, Muncy); St. Louis 1 (Donovan). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 10; St. Louis 4 for 8.

Runners moved up_Nootbaar.

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Urías, L, 5-4366621684.39
Bickford123311225.66
Jackson31-323313617.98
Almonte2-324420219.00
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wainwright, W, 1-052-355231965.74
Cabrera1-323310195.06
VerHagen, H, 5120000193.97
Hicks, H, 410000175.30
Stratton100001122.70

Inherited runners-scored_Almonte 2-2, Cabrera 2-2. IBB_off Almonte (Goldschmidt). WP_Almonte.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:09. A_36,982 (44,494).

