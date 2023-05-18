|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|8
|9
|8
|4
|3
|Betts rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Thompson rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.117
|b-Heyward ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Freeman 1b
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.313
|Smith c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.317
|Muncy 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.222
|Martinez dh
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.239
|Vargas 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Outman cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Peralta lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.204
|Rojas ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.187
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|16
|12
|14
|6
|5
|Nootbaar cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Goldschmidt 1b
|2
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.302
|Contreras c
|5
|2
|2
|6
|0
|2
|.256
|Arenado dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.263
|Edman rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|a-Yepez ph-lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Burleson lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.225
|Gorman 3b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.295
|DeJong ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|Donovan 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Mercado lf-rf
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.750
|Los Angeles
|200
|005
|100_8
|9
|1
|St. Louis
|006
|300
|07x_16
|12
|2
a-homered for Edman in the 3rd. b-flied out for Thompson in the 8th.
E_Vargas (4), DeJong (1), Goldschmidt (1). LOB_Los Angeles 7, St. Louis 3. 2B_Betts (13), Martinez (10), Mercado (1). 3B_Freeman (1). HR_Freeman (8), off Cabrera; Muncy (15), off Cabrera; Contreras (4), off Urías; Yepez (2), off Urías; Gorman (11), off Urías; DeJong (6), off Urías; Arenado (9), off Bickford; Contreras (5), off Almonte; Gorman (12), off Almonte. RBIs_Martinez 2 (21), Rojas (2), Freeman 4 (27), Muncy (33), Contreras 6 (24), Yepez (2), Gorman 3 (36), DeJong (10), Arenado 2 (34), Nootbaar (14). SB_Mercado 2 (2), Goldschmidt (6). CS_Mercado (0).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Outman 2, Rojas, Muncy); St. Louis 1 (Donovan). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 10; St. Louis 4 for 8.
Runners moved up_Nootbaar.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urías, L, 5-4
|3
|6
|6
|6
|2
|1
|68
|4.39
|Bickford
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|22
|5.66
|Jackson
|3
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|3
|61
|7.98
|Almonte
|2-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|21
|9.00
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wainwright, W, 1-0
|5
|2-3
|5
|5
|2
|3
|1
|96
|5.74
|Cabrera
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|19
|5.06
|VerHagen, H, 5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|3.97
|Hicks, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|5.30
|Stratton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.70
Inherited runners-scored_Almonte 2-2, Cabrera 2-2. IBB_off Almonte (Goldschmidt). WP_Almonte.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:09. A_36,982 (44,494).
