|Pittsburgh
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|29
|2
|6
|2
|Cruz ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Donovan 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|DeJong ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Andújar dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Nootbaar rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Suwinski rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Gamel 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Pujols dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Castro 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Dickerson pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Godoy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Yepez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Newman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|DeLuzio cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delay c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carlson cf-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mitchell ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Molina c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Collins c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Edman ss-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bae lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Pittsburgh
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|110
|00x
|—
|2
E_Bae (1), Donovan (7). DP_Pittsburgh 1, St. Louis 0. LOB_Pittsburgh 11, St. Louis 7. 2B_Gamel (20), Bae (3). HR_Pujols (22). SB_Hayes (19).
HBP_Flaherty (Reynolds), Oviedo (Carlson).
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Randy Rosenberg; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:01. A_47,032 (45,494).
