PittsburghSt. Louis
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33161Totals29262
Cruz ss3000Donovan 2b3110
Reynolds cf4000DeJong ss0000
Andújar dh5000Nootbaar rf-lf4010
Suwinski rf3010Goldschmidt 1b4020
Hayes 3b4010Arenado 3b4011
Gamel 1b3110Pujols dh3111
Castro 2b3010Dickerson pr-dh0000
Godoy c2000Yepez lf4000
Newman ph1000DeLuzio cf0000
Delay c0000Carlson cf-rf1000
Mitchell ph1000Molina c3000
Collins c0000Edman ss-2b3000
Bae lf4021

Pittsburgh0001000001
St. Louis00011000x2

E_Bae (1), Donovan (7). DP_Pittsburgh 1, St. Louis 0. LOB_Pittsburgh 11, St. Louis 7. 2B_Gamel (20), Bae (3). HR_Pujols (22). SB_Hayes (19).

IPHRERBBSO
Pittsburgh
Oviedo L,2-1662224
Underwood Jr.100001
Ramirez100010
St. Louis
Flaherty W,2-1641126
Pallante H,92-310011
Gallegos H,1211-310012
Helsley S,19-23100011

HBP_Flaherty (Reynolds), Oviedo (Carlson).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Randy Rosenberg; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:01. A_47,032 (45,494).

