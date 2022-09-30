|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|5
|10
|Cruz ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.229
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.260
|Andújar dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Suwinski rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.196
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Gamel 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Castro 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Godoy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.059
|a-Newman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Delay c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|b-Mitchell ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Collins c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.040
|Bae lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|6
|2
|3
|5
|Donovan 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|DeJong ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.153
|Nootbaar rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.319
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.293
|Pujols dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.262
|1-Dickerson pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Yepez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|DeLuzio cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Carlson cf-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Molina c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.218
|Edman ss-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Pittsburgh
|000
|100
|000_1
|6
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|110
|00x_2
|6
|0
a-lined out for Godoy in the 7th. b-flied out for Delay in the 8th.
1-ran for Pujols in the 8th.
E_Bae (1), Donovan (7). LOB_Pittsburgh 11, St. Louis 7. 2B_Gamel (20), Bae (3). HR_Pujols (22), off Oviedo. RBIs_Bae (3), Pujols (59), Arenado (101). SB_Hayes (19). CS_Carlson (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Bae 2, Mitchell, Andújar, Hayes); St. Louis 3 (Arenado, Pujols 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 2 for 10; St. Louis 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Andújar, Castro. GIDP_Yepez.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Castro, Gamel).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Oviedo, L, 2-1
|6
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|103
|3.20
|Underwood Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.58
|Ramirez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|4.12
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flaherty, W, 2-1
|6
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|95
|4.37
|Pallante, H, 9
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|3.14
|Gallegos, H, 12
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|2.91
|Helsley, S, 19-23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|1.26
Inherited runners-scored_Gallegos 2-0. HBP_Flaherty (Reynolds), Oviedo (Carlson).
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Randy Rosenberg; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:01. A_47,032 (45,494).
