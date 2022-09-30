PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33161510
Cruz ss300023.229
Reynolds cf400003.260
Andújar dh500000.250
Suwinski rf301011.196
Hayes 3b401000.246
Gamel 1b311011.232
Castro 2b301010.239
Godoy c200002.059
a-Newman ph100000.275
Delay c000000.212
b-Mitchell ph100000.220
Collins c000000.040
Bae lf402100.286

St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2926235
Donovan 2b311010.281
DeJong ss000000.153
Nootbaar rf-lf401001.228
Goldschmidt 1b402001.319
Arenado 3b401100.293
Pujols dh311110.262
1-Dickerson pr-dh000000.266
Yepez lf400001.254
DeLuzio cf000000.250
Carlson cf-rf100010.237
Molina c300002.218
Edman ss-2b300000.261

Pittsburgh000100000_161
St. Louis00011000x_260

a-lined out for Godoy in the 7th. b-flied out for Delay in the 8th.

1-ran for Pujols in the 8th.

E_Bae (1), Donovan (7). LOB_Pittsburgh 11, St. Louis 7. 2B_Gamel (20), Bae (3). HR_Pujols (22), off Oviedo. RBIs_Bae (3), Pujols (59), Arenado (101). SB_Hayes (19). CS_Carlson (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Bae 2, Mitchell, Andújar, Hayes); St. Louis 3 (Arenado, Pujols 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 2 for 10; St. Louis 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Andújar, Castro. GIDP_Yepez.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Castro, Gamel).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Oviedo, L, 2-16622241033.20
Underwood Jr.100001114.58
Ramirez100010134.12
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Flaherty, W, 2-1641126954.37
Pallante, H, 92-310011143.14
Gallegos, H, 1211-310012262.91
Helsley, S, 19-23100011191.26

Inherited runners-scored_Gallegos 2-0. HBP_Flaherty (Reynolds), Oviedo (Carlson).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Randy Rosenberg; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:01. A_47,032 (45,494).

