|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|3
|5
|11
|Edman 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.294
|O'Neill lf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.281
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.255
|Carlson rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Cabrera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|d-Rondón ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Bader cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.270
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Knizner c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.182
|Woodford p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.118
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|a-Carpenter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|Whitley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Nootbaar rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|8
|2
|5
|8
|Ortega cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.283
|Schwindel 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.352
|I.Happ rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Contreras c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Duffy 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Martini lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|c-T.Thompson ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.118
|Alcántara ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.207
|Bote 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.202
|K.Thompson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Alzolay p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.065
|Effross p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|b-Deichmann ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.148
|Wick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Heuer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|e-Romine ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.196
|St. Louis
|001
|000
|012_4
|7
|0
|Chicago
|000
|200
|000_2
|8
|1
a-grounded out for Miller in the 7th. b-struck out for Effross in the 7th. c-walked for Martini in the 8th. d-struck out for Cabrera in the 9th. e-walked for Heuer in the 9th.
E_Bote (5). LOB_St. Louis 10, Chicago 10. 2B_Alcántara (6). HR_Goldschmidt (31), off K.Thompson; Bader (15), off Wick. RBIs_Goldschmidt (98), Bader (49), O'Neill (77), Alcántara (14), Bote (34). SB_O'Neill (14). SF_Bote. S_Edman.
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 5 (Carlson, DeJong 2, O'Neill, Rondón); Chicago 5 (Duffy, K.Thompson, Alzolay, I.Happ 3). RISP_St. Louis 0 for 7; Chicago 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Bader, O'Neill, Schwindel. GIDP_I.Happ, K.Thompson.
DP_St. Louis 2 (Woodford, Edman, Goldschmidt; Goldschmidt, Arenado, Goldschmidt).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodford
|5
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|1
|83
|3.88
|Miller
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|4.81
|Whitley
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|31
|2.70
|Cabrera, W, 4-5
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|3.56
|Gallegos, S, 14-22
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|25
|3.10
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|K.Thompson
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|56
|3.38
|Alzolay
|3
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|59
|4.66
|Effross, H, 2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.55
|Wick, BS, 4-7
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|18
|4.71
|Heuer, L, 3-3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|1
|18
|3.25
Inherited runners-scored_Effross 1-0. IBB_off Heuer (Goldschmidt), off Heuer (Arenado). HBP_Woodford (Bote), Effross (Goldschmidt). WP_Heuer.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Brian Knight; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:36. A_26,547 (41,649).