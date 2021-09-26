St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34473511
Edman 2b401000.263
Goldschmidt 1b311111.294
O'Neill lf502101.281
Arenado 3b300022.255
Carlson rf301011.261
Cabrera p000000---
d-Rondón ph100001.268
Gallegos p000000---
Bader cf411102.270
DeJong ss400001.198
Knizner c310010.182
Woodford p200002.118
Miller p000000---
a-Carpenter ph100000.173
Whitley p000000---
Nootbaar rf111000.230

ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3228258
Ortega cf302020.283
Schwindel 1b501001.352
I.Happ rf500002.225
Contreras c311011.231
Duffy 3b411000.275
Martini lf301001.185
c-T.Thompson ph-lf000010.118
Alcántara ss401100.207
Bote 2b201101.202
K.Thompson p100000.167
Alzolay p100001.065
Effross p000000---
b-Deichmann ph100001.148
Wick p000000---
Heuer p000000---
e-Romine ph000010.196

St. Louis001000012_470
Chicago000200000_281

a-grounded out for Miller in the 7th. b-struck out for Effross in the 7th. c-walked for Martini in the 8th. d-struck out for Cabrera in the 9th. e-walked for Heuer in the 9th.

E_Bote (5). LOB_St. Louis 10, Chicago 10. 2B_Alcántara (6). HR_Goldschmidt (31), off K.Thompson; Bader (15), off Wick. RBIs_Goldschmidt (98), Bader (49), O'Neill (77), Alcántara (14), Bote (34). SB_O'Neill (14). SF_Bote. S_Edman.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 5 (Carlson, DeJong 2, O'Neill, Rondón); Chicago 5 (Duffy, K.Thompson, Alzolay, I.Happ 3). RISP_St. Louis 0 for 7; Chicago 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Bader, O'Neill, Schwindel. GIDP_I.Happ, K.Thompson.

DP_St. Louis 2 (Woodford, Edman, Goldschmidt; Goldschmidt, Arenado, Goldschmidt).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Woodford51-362221833.88
Miller2-30000164.81
Whitley11-320004312.70
Cabrera, W, 4-52-300010153.56
Gallegos, S, 14-22100022253.10
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
K.Thompson331117563.38
Alzolay32-320013594.66
Effross, H, 21-30000083.55
Wick, BS, 4-7111100184.71
Heuer, L, 3-3112231183.25

Inherited runners-scored_Effross 1-0. IBB_off Heuer (Goldschmidt), off Heuer (Arenado). HBP_Woodford (Bote), Effross (Goldschmidt). WP_Heuer.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Brian Knight; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:36. A_26,547 (41,649).

