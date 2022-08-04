ChicagoSt. Louis
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals36393Totals29464
Ortega cf5030Carlson cf4000
Contreras c5221Gorman 2b4111
Happ dh4000Goldschmidt 1b4111
Suzuki rf4111Arenado dh3210
Hoerner ss4020DeJong ss3000
Wisdom 1b3001Nootbaar rf3012
McKinstry 3b4000Dickerson lf2000
Velazquez lf3000O'Neill ph-lf1000
Bote 2b4010Knizner c2000
Edman ph-3b1000
Donovan 3b2020
Pujols ph0000
Molina c0000

Chicago1000020003
St. Louis0000003014

E_DeJong (4). DP_Chicago 1, St. Louis 0. LOB_Chicago 8, St. Louis 4. 2B_Ortega (13), Contreras (21), Arenado (25). HR_Contreras (15), Gorman (12), Goldschmidt (26). SB_Suzuki (6). SF_Wisdom (2), Nootbaar (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Chicago
Stroman62-353306
Hughes11-300001
Uelmen L,0-11-311120
St. Louis
Mikolas61-383316
Naile2-300000
Gallegos100001
Helsley W,6-1110002

HBP_Hughes (Pujols).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Marty Foster.

T_2:51. A_41,734 (45,494).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you