ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3238358
Ortega cf402010.292
Schwindel 1b500001.341
I.Happ lf311010.226
Duffy 3b211010.280
Thompson rf311311.190
Alcántara ss300012.206
Giambrone 2b400001.167
Castillo c301001.250
d-Contreras ph-c101000.238
Abbott p201001.500
Effross p000000---
b-Deichmann ph100001.138
Alzolay p000000.065
e-Fargas ph100000.271
Nance p000000.000
Wick p000000---

St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3449447
Edman 2b500000.261
Goldschmidt 1b501101.294
O'Neill lf433200.284
Arenado 3b400002.254
Nootbaar rf302110.241
Bader cf401002.267
DeJong ss400000.196
Knizner c210021.175
Hudson p100001.333
a-Carpenter ph000010.168
Cabrera p000000---
McFarland p000000---
Reyes p000000.000
c-Carlson ph101000.264
Miller p000000---
Gallegos p000000---
f-Sosa ph101000.277

Chicago000003000_381
St. Louis100101001_490

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-walked for Hudson in the 5th. b-struck out for Effross in the 7th. c-singled for Reyes in the 7th. d-doubled for Castillo in the 9th. e-popped out for Alzolay in the 9th. f-singled for Gallegos in the 9th.

E_Giambrone (1). LOB_Chicago 8, St. Louis 8. 2B_Contreras (20), O'Neill (26). HR_Thompson (3), off McFarland; O'Neill 2 (34), off Abbott. RBIs_Thompson 3 (5), O'Neill 2 (79), Nootbaar (15), Goldschmidt (99). SB_Ortega (12), Bader (9), Edman (29), I.Happ (9), Nootbaar (2), O'Neill (15). CS_Nootbaar (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Giambrone 2, Schwindel 3); St. Louis 4 (DeJong 2, Goldschmidt, Bader). RISP_Chicago 2 for 11; St. Louis 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Arenado, Edman. GIDP_Duffy, Schwindel.

DP_Chicago 2 (Castillo, Schwindel, Castillo; Castillo, Giambrone, Castillo); St. Louis 2 (Edman, DeJong, Goldschmidt; Cabrera, Edman, Goldschmidt).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Abbott542224856.75
Effross, BS, 0-1121101133.68
Alzolay210012284.58
Nance, L, 1-12-311110117.22
Wick01000034.50
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hudson530014702.08
Cabrera, H, 282-302230173.73
McFarland, BS, 0-11-31110062.63
Reyes120002193.24
Miller100012234.75
Gallegos, W, 6-5120000193.02

Wick pitched to 1 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Wick 2-1, McFarland 2-2. IBB_off Alzolay (Nootbaar). HBP_Miller (Duffy). WP_Hudson.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.

T_3:25. A_41,618 (45,494).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you