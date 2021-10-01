|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|8
|3
|5
|8
|Ortega cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.292
|Schwindel 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.341
|I.Happ lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|Duffy 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Thompson rf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.190
|Alcántara ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.206
|Giambrone 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Castillo c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|d-Contreras ph-c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Abbott p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Effross p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|b-Deichmann ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.138
|Alzolay p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.065
|e-Fargas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Nance p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Wick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|4
|7
|Edman 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.294
|O'Neill lf
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.284
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Nootbaar rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.241
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Knizner c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.175
|Hudson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|a-Carpenter ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.168
|Cabrera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Carlson ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|f-Sosa ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Chicago
|000
|003
|000_3
|8
|1
|St. Louis
|100
|101
|001_4
|9
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-walked for Hudson in the 5th. b-struck out for Effross in the 7th. c-singled for Reyes in the 7th. d-doubled for Castillo in the 9th. e-popped out for Alzolay in the 9th. f-singled for Gallegos in the 9th.
E_Giambrone (1). LOB_Chicago 8, St. Louis 8. 2B_Contreras (20), O'Neill (26). HR_Thompson (3), off McFarland; O'Neill 2 (34), off Abbott. RBIs_Thompson 3 (5), O'Neill 2 (79), Nootbaar (15), Goldschmidt (99). SB_Ortega (12), Bader (9), Edman (29), I.Happ (9), Nootbaar (2), O'Neill (15). CS_Nootbaar (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Giambrone 2, Schwindel 3); St. Louis 4 (DeJong 2, Goldschmidt, Bader). RISP_Chicago 2 for 11; St. Louis 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Arenado, Edman. GIDP_Duffy, Schwindel.
DP_Chicago 2 (Castillo, Schwindel, Castillo; Castillo, Giambrone, Castillo); St. Louis 2 (Edman, DeJong, Goldschmidt; Cabrera, Edman, Goldschmidt).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Abbott
|5
|4
|2
|2
|2
|4
|85
|6.75
|Effross, BS, 0-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|3.68
|Alzolay
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|28
|4.58
|Nance, L, 1-1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|11
|7.22
|Wick
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.50
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hudson
|5
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|70
|2.08
|Cabrera, H, 28
|2-3
|0
|2
|2
|3
|0
|17
|3.73
|McFarland, BS, 0-1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|2.63
|Reyes
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.24
|Miller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|4.75
|Gallegos, W, 6-5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|3.02
Wick pitched to 1 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored_Wick 2-1, McFarland 2-2. IBB_off Alzolay (Nootbaar). HBP_Miller (Duffy). WP_Hudson.
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.
T_3:25. A_41,618 (45,494).