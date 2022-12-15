|St. Louis
|1
|0
|2
|1
|—
|4
|Edmonton
|1
|1
|1
|0
|—
|3
St. Louis won shootout 1-0
First Period_1, Edmonton, Hyman 14 (Barrie, Draisaitl), 1:03 (pp). 2, St. Louis, Kyrou 11 (Buchnevich, Schenn), 6:47.
Second Period_3, Edmonton, McDavid 27 (Barrie, Skinner), 4:42 (pp).
Third Period_4, Edmonton, Yamamoto 2 (Nugent-Hopkins, Barrie), 10:36. 5, St. Louis, Thomas 7 (Kyrou, Barbashev), 11:25. 6, St. Louis, Tarasenko 9 (Kyrou), 19:40 (sh).
Overtime_None.
Shootout_St. Louis 1 (Kyrou G, Tarasenko NG), Edmonton 0 (Nugent-Hopkins NG, McDavid NG, Draisaitl NG).
Shots on Goal_St. Louis 5-12-12-3_32. Edmonton 10-5-11-1_27.
Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 4; Edmonton 2 of 5.
Goalies_St. Louis, Binnington 11-11-1 (27 shots-24 saves). Edmonton, Skinner 9-7-1 (32-29).
A_17,550 (18,641). T_2:32.
Referees_Kyle Rehman, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, CJ Murray.
