|St. Louis
|2
|1
|1
|—
|4
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Period_1, St. Louis, Perron 1 (Krug, O'Reilly), 6:15 (pp). 2, St. Louis, O'Reilly 1 (Perron, Faulk), 15:56.
Second Period_3, St. Louis, Perron 2 (Krug, Schenn), 16:30 (pp).
Third Period_4, St. Louis, Perron 3 (Saad, Krug), 12:34.
Shots on Goal_St. Louis 12-10-9_31. Minnesota 14-14-9_37.
Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 2 of 6; Minnesota 0 of 6.
Goalies_St. Louis, Husso 1-0-0 (37 shots-37 saves). Minnesota, Fleury 0-1-0 (31-27).
A_19,053 (18,064). T_2:30.
Referees_Jake Brenk, Justin St. Pierre, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Kiel Murchison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.