New YorkSt. Louis
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals343103Totals29454
LeMahieu 1b3100Carlson cf4000
Locastro pr0000Edman 2b4000
Judge rf4220Goldschmidt 1b3100
Carpenter dh5020Arenado 3b3220
Torres 2b4011Pujols dh2000
Donaldson 3b4022Gorman ph-dh2000
Benintendi lf4010O'Neill lf3111
Kiner-Falefa ss3010DeJong ss3012
Trevino c4010Molina c3011
A.Hicks cf3000Nootbaar rf2000

New York1010100003
St. Louis01000102x4

DP_New York 0, St. Louis 2. LOB_New York 9, St. Louis 7. 2B_Donaldson (21), Benintendi (15), DeJong (5). SB_Judge (11).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Cortes51-312244
Abreu H,11-320001
Effross H,111-300012
Holmes L,5-3 BS,17-21122212
St. Louis
Hudson473322
Pallante W,5-4430022
Helsley S,10-13100010

Hudson pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

WP_Abreu.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:19. A_46,940 (45,494).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you