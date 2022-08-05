New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34310354
LeMahieu 1b310020.287
1-Locastro pr000000.240
Judge rf422010.300
Carpenter dh502000.325
Torres 2b401102.254
Donaldson 3b402201.223
Benintendi lf401000.305
Kiner-Falefa ss301010.276
Trevino c401000.264
A.Hicks cf300011.221

St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2945469
Carlson cf400001.244
Edman 2b400001.256
Goldschmidt 1b310011.330
Arenado 3b322010.296
Pujols dh200000.228
a-Gorman ph-dh200002.236
O'Neill lf311111.234
DeJong ss301212.146
Molina c301111.211
Nootbaar rf200010.223

New York101010000_3100
St. Louis01000102x_450

a-struck out for Pujols in the 6th.

1-ran for LeMahieu in the 9th.

LOB_New York 9, St. Louis 7. 2B_Donaldson (21), Benintendi (15), DeJong (5). RBIs_Donaldson 2 (40), Torres (47), Molina (11), O'Neill (37), DeJong 2 (13). SB_Judge (11). CS_Torres (3), Trevino (1).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Benintendi 2, Kiner-Falefa, Trevino); St. Louis 3 (Molina, Nootbaar, DeJong). RISP_New York 3 for 11; St. Louis 4 for 8.

Runners moved up_Carpenter. GIDP_LeMahieu.

DP_St. Louis 2 (Edman, Goldschmidt; Edman, Molina, Goldschmidt, Molina).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cortes51-312244832.57
Abreu, H, 11-320001132.27
Effross, H, 111-300012200.00
Holmes, L, 5-3, BS, 17-21122212252.12
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hudson473322784.20
Pallante, W, 5-4430022653.03
Helsley, S, 10-13100010130.61

Inherited runners-scored_Abreu 1-1, Effross 2-0, Pallante 1-1. WP_Abreu.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:19. A_46,940 (45,494).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you