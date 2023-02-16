|New Jersey
First Period_1, St. Louis, Buchnevich 16 (Barbashev, O'Reilly), 16:32. 2, New Jersey, Mercer 12 (Boqvist, Severson), 17:30.
Second Period_3, St. Louis, Toropchenko 4 (Walker, Parayko), 4:00. 4, St. Louis, Kyrou 25 (Thomas, Schenn), 5:35. 5, New Jersey, Haula 5 (Sharangovich, Zetterlund), 8:32.
Third Period_6, St. Louis, Schenn 16 (Thomas, Kyrou), 11:42 (pp).
Shots on Goal_New Jersey 17-13-7_37. St. Louis 13-12-10_35.
Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 0 of 1; St. Louis 1 of 3.
Goalies_New Jersey, Blackwood 7-5-2 (35 shots-31 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 21-18-3 (36-34).
A_18,096 (18,096). T_2:24.
Referees_Eric Furlatt, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Jonny Murray.
