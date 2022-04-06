|Seattle
|0
|1
|0
|—
|1
|St. Louis
|1
|1
|2
|—
|4
First Period_1, St. Louis, Thomas 16 (Barbashev, Buchnevich), 8:38 (pp). Penalties_Donskoi, SEA (Tripping), 2:59; McCann, SEA (High Sticking), 5:33.
Second Period_2, St. Louis, Faulk 10 (Schenn, Leddy), 7:56. 3, Seattle, Eberle 17 (Donato, Borgen), 9:55. Penalties_Donskoi, SEA (Hooking), 13:17; Soucy, SEA (Cross Checking), 19:26.
Third Period_4, St. Louis, Kyrou 23 (Bortuzzo, Schenn), 2:34. 5, St. Louis, O'Reilly 17 (Rosen, Saad), 18:45 (en). Penalties_Wennberg, SEA (Hooking), 12:11; Toropchenko, STL (Holding), 15:16.
Shots on Goal_Seattle 9-11-9_29. St. Louis 11-13-12_36.
Power-play opportunities_Seattle 0 of 1; St. Louis 1 of 6.
Goalies_Seattle, Driedger 7-11-1 (35 shots-32 saves). St. Louis, Husso 21-6-5 (29-28).
A_18,096 (18,096). T_2:21.
Referees_Michael Markovic, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Ryan Daisy.
