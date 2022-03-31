|St. Louis
|0
|3
|1
|—
|4
|Vancouver
|0
|2
|1
|—
|3
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Vancouver, Chiasson 7 (Richardson, Ekman-Larsson), 0:31. 2, St. Louis, Leddy 2 (O'Reilly, Perron), 7:26. 3, Vancouver, Pettersson 21 (Petan), 12:42. 4, St. Louis, Thomas 13 (Saad), 15:29 (sh). 5, St. Louis, O'Reilly 15 (Perron, Schenn), 17:16 (pp).
Third Period_6, St. Louis, Walker 6 (MacEachern, Faulk), 9:29. 7, Vancouver, Pettersson 22 (Garland, Miller), 15:11.
Shots on Goal_St. Louis 7-12-5_24. Vancouver 5-9-11_25.
Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 1 of 1; Vancouver 0 of 1.
Goalies_St. Louis, Husso 18-6-4 (25 shots-22 saves). Vancouver, Demko 28-20-5 (24-20).
A_0 (18,910). T_2:23.
Referees_Mitch Dunning, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Bevan Mills.
