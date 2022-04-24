|St. Louis
|3
|1
|0
|1
|—
|5
|Arizona
|1
|0
|3
|0
|—
|4
First Period_1, St. Louis, Faulk 14 (Brown, Walker), 3:13. 2, St. Louis, Barbashev 25 (Faulk, Leddy), 5:51. 3, St. Louis, Saad 23, 16:20 (pp). 4, Arizona, Smith 2 (Stralman, Carcone), 17:11. Penalties_Galchenyuk, ARI (Hooking), 11:12; Gostisbehere, ARI (Slashing), 15:40; Toropchenko, STL (Holding Stick), 18:46; Galchenyuk, ARI (High Sticking), 19:54.
Second Period_5, St. Louis, Brown 4 (Joshua), 2:56. Penalties_Perron, STL (High Sticking), 10:40; Schmaltz, ARI (Hooking), 11:47.
Third Period_6, Arizona, Imama 1 (Galchenyuk), 5:39. 7, Arizona, Carcone 3 (Kessel, Stralman), 6:23. 8, Arizona, Moser 4 (Schmaltz, Jenik), 15:18. Penalties_None.
Overtime_9, St. Louis, Faulk 15 (Tarasenko), 0:30. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_St. Louis 15-13-3-1_32. Arizona 6-3-11-0_20.
Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 1 of 4; Arizona 0 of 2.
Goalies_St. Louis, Binnington 18-13-4 (20 shots-16 saves). Arizona, Sateri 0-2-1 (32-27).
A_12,717 (17,125). T_2:23.
Referees_Reid Anderson, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Mitch Hunt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.