St. Louis31015
Arizona10304

First Period_1, St. Louis, Faulk 14 (Brown, Walker), 3:13. 2, St. Louis, Barbashev 25 (Faulk, Leddy), 5:51. 3, St. Louis, Saad 23, 16:20 (pp). 4, Arizona, Smith 2 (Stralman, Carcone), 17:11.

Second Period_5, St. Louis, Brown 4 (Joshua), 2:56.

Third Period_6, Arizona, Imama 1 (Galchenyuk), 5:39. 7, Arizona, Carcone 3 (Kessel, Stralman), 6:23. 8, Arizona, Moser 4 (Schmaltz, Jenik), 15:18.

Overtime_9, St. Louis, Faulk 15 (Tarasenko), 0:30.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 15-13-3-1_32. Arizona 6-3-11-0_20.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 1 of 4; Arizona 0 of 2.

Goalies_St. Louis, Binnington 18-13-4 (20 shots-16 saves). Arizona, Sateri 0-2-1 (32-27).

A_12,717 (17,125). T_2:23.

Referees_Reid Anderson, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Mitch Hunt.

