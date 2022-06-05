|St. Louis
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|42
|5
|11
|5
|Totals
|41
|3
|11
|3
|Edman 2b-ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Morel cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Contreras c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Arenado 3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Happ lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Pujols dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Schwindel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Gorman ph-dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Rivas 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yepez lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Frazier ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bader cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Simmons ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Molina c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Wisdom 3b-1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Sosa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ortega dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Nootbaar ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Higgins ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Donovan rf-2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Hoerner ss-3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Heyward rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Madrigal 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|020
|001
|—
|5
|Chicago
|100
|100
|010
|—
|3
E_Wisdom (5). DP_St. Louis 1, Chicago 1. LOB_St. Louis 10, Chicago 11. 2B_Donovan (9), Happ (12), Hoerner (5), Wisdom 2 (12), Higgins (1). 3B_Bader (1). SB_Wisdom (3). SF_Schwindel (2).
Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_3:44. A_31,424 (41,649).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.