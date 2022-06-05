St. LouisChicago
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals425115Totals413113
Edman 2b-ss4110Morel cf5010
Goldschmidt 1b5120Contreras c3110
Arenado 3b5012Happ lf5010
Pujols dh3010Schwindel 1b3001
Gorman ph-dh2100Rivas 1b0000
Yepez lf4011Frazier ph1000
Bader cf5220Simmons ss0000
Molina c5000Wisdom 3b-1b4120
Sosa ss3000Ortega dh3010
Nootbaar ph-rf1011Higgins ph-dh2011
Donovan rf-2b5021Hoerner ss-3b5120
Heyward rf5011
Madrigal 2b5010

St. Louis000020001025
Chicago100100010003

E_Wisdom (5). DP_St. Louis 1, Chicago 1. LOB_St. Louis 10, Chicago 11. 2B_Donovan (9), Happ (12), Hoerner (5), Wisdom 2 (12), Higgins (1). 3B_Bader (1). SB_Wisdom (3). SF_Schwindel (2).

IPHRERBBSO
St. Louis
Wainwright792220
Cabrera W,3-1421115
Chicago
Steele772131
Effross100001
Wick BS,4-5121100
Norris L,0-4222114

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:44. A_31,424 (41,649).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you