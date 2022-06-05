|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|5
|11
|5
|4
|6
|Edman 2b-ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.280
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.343
|Arenado 3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.278
|Pujols dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|a-Gorman ph-dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.304
|Yepez lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.269
|Bader cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Molina c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Sosa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|c-Nootbaar ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.152
|Donovan rf-2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.319
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|3
|11
|3
|3
|5
|Morel cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Contreras c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.276
|Happ lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Schwindel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.240
|Rivas 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|d-Frazier ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Simmons ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.178
|Wisdom 3b-1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|Ortega dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|b-Higgins ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.314
|Hoerner ss-3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Heyward rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.211
|Madrigal 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|St. Louis
|000
|020
|001
|02_5
|11
|0
|Chicago
|100
|100
|010
|00_3
|11
|1
a-struck out for Pujols in the 8th. b-doubled for Ortega in the 8th. c-singled for Sosa in the 9th. d-struck out for Rivas in the 10th.
E_Wisdom (5). LOB_St. Louis 10, Chicago 11. 2B_Donovan (9), Happ (12), Hoerner (5), Wisdom 2 (12), Higgins (1). 3B_Bader (1). RBIs_Arenado 2 (39), Nootbaar (5), Yepez (11), Donovan (15), Schwindel (30), Heyward (7), Higgins (7). SB_Wisdom (3). SF_Schwindel.
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 5 (Edman 3, Molina, Gorman); Chicago 7 (Madrigal 2, Higgins 2, Schwindel, Heyward, Happ). RISP_St. Louis 4 for 11; Chicago 3 for 15.
Runners moved up_Donovan, Arenado, Happ, Hoerner. GIDP_Molina.
DP_St. Louis 1 (Goldschmidt, Donovan, Arenado, Donovan); Chicago 1 (Contreras, Madrigal, Schwindel).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wainwright
|7
|9
|2
|2
|2
|0
|102
|2.73
|Cabrera, W, 3-1
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|58
|2.16
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Steele
|7
|7
|2
|1
|3
|1
|94
|4.79
|Effross
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.84
|Wick, BS, 4-5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|21
|3.52
|Norris, L, 0-4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|4
|37
|5.14
IBB_off Cabrera (Wisdom).
Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_3:44. A_31,424 (41,649).
