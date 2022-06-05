St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals42511546
Edman 2b-ss411021.280
Goldschmidt 1b512001.343
Arenado 3b501200.278
Pujols dh301000.207
a-Gorman ph-dh210002.304
Yepez lf401110.269
Bader cf522001.271
Molina c500001.217
Sosa ss300000.216
c-Nootbaar ph-rf101110.152
Donovan rf-2b502100.319

ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals41311335
Morel cf501001.291
Contreras c311021.276
Happ lf501000.270
Schwindel 1b300101.240
Rivas 1b000000.194
d-Frazier ph100001.222
Simmons ss000000.178
Wisdom 3b-1b412010.226
Ortega dh301000.269
b-Higgins ph-dh201100.314
Hoerner ss-3b512000.294
Heyward rf501101.211
Madrigal 2b501000.222

St. Louis00002000102_5110
Chicago10010001000_3111

a-struck out for Pujols in the 8th. b-doubled for Ortega in the 8th. c-singled for Sosa in the 9th. d-struck out for Rivas in the 10th.

E_Wisdom (5). LOB_St. Louis 10, Chicago 11. 2B_Donovan (9), Happ (12), Hoerner (5), Wisdom 2 (12), Higgins (1). 3B_Bader (1). RBIs_Arenado 2 (39), Nootbaar (5), Yepez (11), Donovan (15), Schwindel (30), Heyward (7), Higgins (7). SB_Wisdom (3). SF_Schwindel.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 5 (Edman 3, Molina, Gorman); Chicago 7 (Madrigal 2, Higgins 2, Schwindel, Heyward, Happ). RISP_St. Louis 4 for 11; Chicago 3 for 15.

Runners moved up_Donovan, Arenado, Happ, Hoerner. GIDP_Molina.

DP_St. Louis 1 (Goldschmidt, Donovan, Arenado, Donovan); Chicago 1 (Contreras, Madrigal, Schwindel).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wainwright7922201022.73
Cabrera, W, 3-1421115582.16
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Steele772131944.79
Effross100001142.84
Wick, BS, 4-5121100213.52
Norris, L, 0-4222114375.14

IBB_off Cabrera (Wisdom).

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:44. A_31,424 (41,649).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you