|St. Louis
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|Totals
|26
|0
|3
|0
|Edman 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Naquin rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Drury dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Carlson rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Arenado 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dickerson dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|K.Farmer ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pujols ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Senzel cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Nootbaar lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Moran 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bader cf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Lopez 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Garcia c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Knizner c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|St. Louis
|010
|012
|010
|—
|5
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
DP_St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 1. LOB_St. Louis 10, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Knizner (2), Goldschmidt (3), Senzel (2). SB_Bader 3 (4), Nootbaar (1).
|4
|5
|2
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Hudson (K.Farmer), Sims (Edman).
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_3:13. A_28,598 (42,319).
