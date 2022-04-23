St. LouisCincinnati
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals365105Totals26030
Edman 2b3211Naquin rf3000
Goldschmidt 1b5022Drury dh3000
Carlson rf5020Pham lf4000
Arenado 3b5010Votto 1b4000
Dickerson dh3011K.Farmer ss1000
Pujols ph-dh2000Senzel cf3010
Nootbaar lf5010Moran 3b3000
Bader cf2200Lopez 2b2010
DeJong ss3000Garcia c3010
Knizner c3121

St. Louis0100120105
Cincinnati0000000000

DP_St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 1. LOB_St. Louis 10, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Knizner (2), Goldschmidt (3), Senzel (2). SB_Bader 3 (4), Nootbaar (1).

IPHRERBBSO
St. Louis
Hudson W,1-162-320044
Pallante11-310001
Whitley100001
Cincinnati
Mahle L,1-241-352233
Warren2-310001
Sims122201
Wilson110001
Strickland111121
Moreta100002

HBP_Hudson (K.Farmer), Sims (Edman).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:13. A_28,598 (42,319).

