CincinnatiSt. Louis
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals384124Totals29575
Senzel cf5000Edman ss5222
Drury 3b-1b4110Gorman dh2100
Pham lf5122Goldschmidt 1b4000
Votto dh5010Arenado 3b3120
Farmer ss4141O'Neill lf2013
Reynolds 2b-3b4010Donovan 2b3000
Moran 1b3020Carlson rf-cf3010
Lopez 2b1011Molina c4000
Almora Jr. rf4000Bader cf2000
Okey c3100Yepez rf1010
Sosa pr0100

Cincinnati0030000104
St. Louis0000010225

E_Reynolds (3), Kuhnel (1). DP_Cincinnati 2, St. Louis 1. LOB_Cincinnati 9, St. Louis 6. 2B_Drury (11), Pham (8), Moran (3), Arenado (14), O'Neill (5). HR_Edman (6). SB_Lopez (2). SF_O'Neill (5).

IPHRERBBSO
Cincinnati
Greene521127
Díaz H,8100010
Cessa H,4110010
Strickland H,31-322200
Kuhnel L,0-1 BS,0-111-322210
St. Louis
Wainwright783317
VerHagen131101
Wittgren W,1-0110000

Greene pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Wainwright (Okey), Greene (Gorman), Strickland (Gorman). WP_Díaz.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_3:10. A_43,832 (45,494).

