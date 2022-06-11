|Cincinnati
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|4
|12
|4
|Totals
|29
|5
|7
|5
|Senzel cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Edman ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Drury 3b-1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Gorman dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Pham lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Votto dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Arenado 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Farmer ss
|4
|1
|4
|1
|O'Neill lf
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Reynolds 2b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Donovan 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Moran 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Carlson rf-cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Lopez 2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Molina c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Almora Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bader cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Okey c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Yepez rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Sosa pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|003
|000
|010
|—
|4
|St. Louis
|000
|001
|022
|—
|5
E_Reynolds (3), Kuhnel (1). DP_Cincinnati 2, St. Louis 1. LOB_Cincinnati 9, St. Louis 6. 2B_Drury (11), Pham (8), Moran (3), Arenado (14), O'Neill (5). HR_Edman (6). SB_Lopez (2). SF_O'Neill (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cincinnati
|Greene
|5
|2
|1
|1
|2
|7
|Díaz H,8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cessa H,4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Strickland H,3
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Kuhnel L,0-1 BS,0-1
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|St. Louis
|Wainwright
|7
|8
|3
|3
|1
|7
|VerHagen
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Wittgren W,1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Greene pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Wainwright (Okey), Greene (Gorman), Strickland (Gorman). WP_Díaz.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_3:10. A_43,832 (45,494).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.