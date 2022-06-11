CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals38412418
Senzel cf500002.218
Drury 3b-1b411010.272
Pham lf512200.246
Votto dh501002.212
Farmer ss414100.274
Reynolds 2b-3b401001.266
Moran 1b302001.210
Lopez 2b101100.246
Almora Jr. rf400001.287
Okey c310001.000

St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2957557
Edman ss522201.278
Gorman dh210002.259
Goldschmidt 1b400001.327
Arenado 3b312010.283
O'Neill lf201311.219
Donovan 2b300011.287
Carlson rf-cf301010.250
Molina c400001.219
Bader cf200000.264
Yepez rf101010.265
1-Sosa pr010000.200

Cincinnati003000010_4122
St. Louis000001022_570

Two outs when winning run scored.

1-ran for Yepez in the 9th.

E_Reynolds (3), Kuhnel (1). LOB_Cincinnati 9, St. Louis 6. 2B_Drury (11), Pham (8), Moran (3), Arenado (14), O'Neill (5). HR_Edman (6), off Kuhnel. RBIs_Pham 2 (24), Farmer (34), Lopez (1), O'Neill 3 (26), Edman 2 (25). SB_Lopez (2). CS_O'Neill (2). SF_O'Neill.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (Okey 2, Reynolds, Senzel); St. Louis 3 (Molina, Donovan 2). RISP_Cincinnati 3 for 10; St. Louis 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Molina. GIDP_Reynolds, Edman, Molina.

DP_Cincinnati 2 (Farmer, Drury; Reynolds, Lopez, Drury); St. Louis 1 (Arenado, Donovan, Goldschmidt).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greene5211271015.10
Díaz, H, 8100010161.93
Cessa, H, 4110010155.40
Strickland, H, 31-322200206.00
Kuhnel, L, 0-1, BS, 0-111-322210213.52
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wainwright7833171012.84
VerHagen131101205.19
Wittgren, W, 1-0110000165.79

Inherited runners-scored_Díaz 2-1, Kuhnel 1-0. HBP_Wainwright (Okey), Greene (Gorman), Strickland (Gorman). WP_Díaz.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_3:10. A_43,832 (45,494).

