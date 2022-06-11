|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|4
|12
|4
|1
|8
|Senzel cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.218
|Drury 3b-1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Pham lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.246
|Votto dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Farmer ss
|4
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Reynolds 2b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Moran 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Lopez 2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.246
|Almora Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Okey c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|5
|7
|5
|5
|7
|Edman ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.278
|Gorman dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.327
|Arenado 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.283
|O'Neill lf
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.219
|Donovan 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.287
|Carlson rf-cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Molina c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Bader cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Yepez rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|1-Sosa pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Cincinnati
|003
|000
|010_4
|12
|2
|St. Louis
|000
|001
|022_5
|7
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
1-ran for Yepez in the 9th.
E_Reynolds (3), Kuhnel (1). LOB_Cincinnati 9, St. Louis 6. 2B_Drury (11), Pham (8), Moran (3), Arenado (14), O'Neill (5). HR_Edman (6), off Kuhnel. RBIs_Pham 2 (24), Farmer (34), Lopez (1), O'Neill 3 (26), Edman 2 (25). SB_Lopez (2). CS_O'Neill (2). SF_O'Neill.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (Okey 2, Reynolds, Senzel); St. Louis 3 (Molina, Donovan 2). RISP_Cincinnati 3 for 10; St. Louis 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Molina. GIDP_Reynolds, Edman, Molina.
DP_Cincinnati 2 (Farmer, Drury; Reynolds, Lopez, Drury); St. Louis 1 (Arenado, Donovan, Goldschmidt).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greene
|5
|2
|1
|1
|2
|7
|101
|5.10
|Díaz, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|1.93
|Cessa, H, 4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|5.40
|Strickland, H, 3
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|20
|6.00
|Kuhnel, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|21
|3.52
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wainwright
|7
|8
|3
|3
|1
|7
|101
|2.84
|VerHagen
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|5.19
|Wittgren, W, 1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|5.79
Inherited runners-scored_Díaz 2-1, Kuhnel 1-0. HBP_Wainwright (Okey), Greene (Gorman), Strickland (Gorman). WP_Díaz.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_3:10. A_43,832 (45,494).
