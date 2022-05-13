|Minnesota
|0
|0
|1
|—
|1
|St. Louis
|1
|3
|1
|—
|5
First Period_1, St. Louis, Leddy 1 (Parayko), 14:59.
Second Period_2, St. Louis, O'Reilly 5 (Schenn, Perron), 9:26 (pp). 3, St. Louis, Bozak 1 (Saad, Toropchenko), 13:25. 4, St. Louis, Tarasenko 5 (Perunovich, Perron), 18:36 (pp).
Third Period_5, Minnesota, Dumba 1 (Merrill, Kulikov), 6:25. 6, St. Louis, Parayko 1, 18:19 (en).
Shots on Goal_Minnesota 10-5-11_26. St. Louis 4-21-2_27.
Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 5; St. Louis 2 of 6.
Goalies_Minnesota, Talbot 0-1-0 (26 shots-22 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 3-0-0 (26-25).
A_18,096 (18,096). T_2:30.
Referees_Steve Kozari, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Derek Nansen.
