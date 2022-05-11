|St. Louis
|1
|1
|3
|—
|5
|Minnesota
|2
|0
|0
|—
|2
First Period_1, St. Louis, O'Reilly 4 (Schenn, Perunovich), 4:53 (pp). 2, Minnesota, Kaprizov 6 (Spurgeon, Fiala), 13:15 (pp). 3, Minnesota, Kaprizov 7 (Zuccarello, Fiala), 17:07 (pp). Penalties_Middleton, MIN (Cross Checking), 4:06; Leddy, STL (Interference), 12:11; Thomas, STL (Slashing), 16:44.
Second Period_4, St. Louis, Saad 1 (Thomas, Kyrou), 15:28. Penalties_Kaprizov, MIN (Hooking), 0:55.
Third Period_5, St. Louis, Tarasenko 2 (Buchnevich, Faulk), 1:03. 6, St. Louis, Tarasenko 3 (Faulk, Barbashev), 2:31. 7, St. Louis, Tarasenko 4 (Buchnevich), 18:27 (en). Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_St. Louis 9-11-12_32. Minnesota 12-11-9_32.
Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 1 of 2; Minnesota 2 of 2.
Goalies_St. Louis, Binnington 2-0-0 (32 shots-30 saves). Minnesota, Fleury 2-3-0 (31-27).
A_19,197 (18,064). T_2:26.
Referees_Dan O'Rourke, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Bryan Pancich.
