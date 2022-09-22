|St. Louis
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|Totals
|32
|4
|5
|4
|Edman ss-2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Profar lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Donovan 2b
|4
|1
|1
|4
|Soto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|DeJong ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Machado 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Drury 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dickerson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bell dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Yepez ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Liberato pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DeLuzio cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kim ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pujols dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Burleson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Campusano c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Carlson ph-rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Knizner c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Nootbaar cf-lf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|010
|400
|—
|5
|San Diego
|110
|010
|010
|—
|4
E_Knizner (5), Arenado (14). DP_St. Louis 1, San Diego 1. LOB_St. Louis 6, San Diego 6. 2B_Arenado (41), Profar (34). HR_Nootbaar (13), Donovan (5), Profar (15), Machado (30). SB_Machado (8).
|5
|5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Brennan Miller.
T_3:03. A_33,389 (40,209).
