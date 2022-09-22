St. LouisSan Diego
Totals34585Totals32454
Edman ss-2b4100Profar lf5122
Donovan 2b4114Soto rf3000
DeJong ss0000Machado 3b2111
Goldschmidt 1b4020Drury 1b4000
Arenado 3b4020Cronenworth 2b4000
Dickerson lf2000Bell dh2100
Yepez ph-lf2000Liberato pr-dh0000
DeLuzio cf0000Kim ss4010
Pujols dh4010Grisham cf4000
Burleson rf2000Campusano c4111
Carlson ph-rf2110
Knizner c4000
Nootbaar cf-lf2211

St. Louis0000104005
San Diego1100100104

E_Knizner (5), Arenado (14). DP_St. Louis 1, San Diego 1. LOB_St. Louis 6, San Diego 6. 2B_Arenado (41), Profar (34). HR_Nootbaar (13), Donovan (5), Profar (15), Machado (30). SB_Machado (8).

IPHRERBBSO
St. Louis
Flaherty W,1-1643249
Matz H,1100000
Helsley H,7111111
Gallegos S,14-20100001
San Diego
Musgrove551124
Morejon H,511-312210
Martinez L,4-4 BS,8-92-322210
Johnson100001
Hill100000

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_3:03. A_33,389 (40,209).

