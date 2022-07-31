|St. Louis
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|5
|7
|5
|Totals
|30
|0
|5
|0
|Carlson cf
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Donovan dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Soto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gorman 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Nootbaar rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Hernandez lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|DeJong ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|García ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dickerson lf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|Adrianza 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Romine c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Barrera c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|St. Louis
|001
|301
|000
|—
|5
|Washington
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_García (11). DP_St. Louis 2, Washington 0. LOB_St. Louis 8, Washington 4. 2B_Dickerson (6), Romine (1), Thomas (15). HR_Dickerson (4), DeJong (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|St. Louis
|Pallante W,4-4
|8
|5
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Helsley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Washington
|Gray L,7-7
|5
|5
|4
|4
|2
|6
|Weems
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Cishek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Abbott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Pallante pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.
HBP_Gray (Arenado). WP_Gray.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Scott Barry; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_2:50. A_28,738 (41,339).
