St. LouisWashington
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals35575Totals30050
Carlson cf5001Thomas cf4010
Donovan dh4010Hernández 2b4000
Goldschmidt 1b5000Soto rf3000
Arenado 3b4000Bell 1b4000
Gorman 2b2110Cruz dh3010
Nootbaar rf3100Hernandez lf3010
DeJong ss4111García ss3000
Dickerson lf4233Adrianza 3b3000
Romine c4010Barrera c3020

St. Louis0013010005
Washington0000000000

E_García (11). DP_St. Louis 2, Washington 0. LOB_St. Louis 8, Washington 4. 2B_Dickerson (6), Romine (1), Thomas (15). HR_Dickerson (4), DeJong (3).

IPHRERBBSO
St. Louis
Pallante W,4-4850018
Helsley100002
Washington
Gray L,7-7554426
Weems221100
Cishek100012
Abbott100012

Pallante pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Gray (Arenado). WP_Gray.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Scott Barry; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_2:50. A_28,738 (41,339).

