|St. Louis
|3
|2
|1
|—
|6
|Anaheim
|2
|0
|1
|—
|3
First Period_1, Anaheim, Terry 21 (Silfverberg, Shattenkirk), 1:46 (pp). 2, St. Louis, Vrana 7 (Schenn, Faulk), 2:01. 3, Anaheim, Nesterenko 1 (McTavish, Terry), 4:05. 4, St. Louis, Blais 8 (Parayko, Kapanen), 15:14. 5, St. Louis, Schenn 20 (Faulk), 15:33. Penalties_Blais, STL (Interference), 1:26; Comtois, ANA (Interference), 10:21; Kyrou, STL (Hooking), 10:53.
Second Period_6, St. Louis, Schenn 21 (Vrana, Parayko), 1:02. 7, St. Louis, Kapanen 12 (Blais, Krug), 1:31. Penalties_Schenn, STL (High Sticking), 7:53; Vrana, STL (Slashing), 18:44; Jones, ANA (Holding), 19:24.
Third Period_8, St. Louis, Kapanen 13 (Leddy, Parayko), 0:15. 9, Anaheim, Strome 14 (Zegras, Jones), 5:39. Penalties_Leason, ANA (Tripping), 11:44; Fowler, ANA (Delay of Game), 14:00; Blais, STL (Slashing), 16:37.
Shots on Goal_St. Louis 17-12-7_36. Anaheim 11-7-7_25.
Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 4; Anaheim 1 of 5.
Goalies_St. Louis, Binnington 23-24-5 (25 shots-22 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 14-28-8 (36-30).
A_15,237 (17,174). T_2:29.
Referees_Cody Beach, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Bryan Pancich.
