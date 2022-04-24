|St. Louis
|0
|4
|2
|—
|6
|Anaheim
|2
|0
|1
|—
|3
First Period_1, Anaheim, Comtois 4 (Steel, Lettieri), 10:31. 2, Anaheim, Mayhew 11 (Zegras, Sustr), 12:40. Penalties_None.
Second Period_3, St. Louis, Kyrou 26 (Faulk, Barbashev), 7:29. 4, St. Louis, Tarasenko 34 (Thomas, Mikkola), 8:37. 5, St. Louis, Barbashev 26 (Kyrou, Bozak), 12:37. 6, St. Louis, Faulk 16 (Tarasenko, Parayko), 14:38. Penalties_Anaheim bench, served by Zegras (High Sticking), 3:24.
Third Period_7, St. Louis, Buchnevich 30 (Mikkola, O'Reilly), 4:44. 8, St. Louis, Scandella 3 (Buchnevich, Barbashev), 5:37. 9, Anaheim, Henrique 19 (Getzlaf, Terry), 17:19. Penalties_Scandella, STL (Misconduct), 5:56.
Shots on Goal_St. Louis 12-15-10_37. Anaheim 3-6-8_17.
Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 1; Anaheim 0 of 1.
Goalies_St. Louis, Husso 25-6-6 (17 shots-14 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 18-26-11 (37-31).
A_17,446 (17,174). T_2:26.
Referees_Jake Brenk, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Kilian McNamara.
