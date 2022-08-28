|Atlanta
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|3
|10
|3
|Totals
|29
|6
|6
|6
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Nootbaar rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Donovan dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Contreras dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dickerson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Pujols ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grissom 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|O'Neill lf
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Harris II cf
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Carlson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grossman rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Gorman 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|DeJong ph-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Molina c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Edman ss-2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|300
|—
|3
|St. Louis
|000
|002
|04x
|—
|6
E_Riley (11). DP_Atlanta 1, St. Louis 1. LOB_Atlanta 6, St. Louis 3. 2B_Harris II (21). HR_Swanson (17), Nootbaar (9), Edman (10), O'Neill (10). S_Donovan (1).
|5
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Ben May; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Adam Beck.
T_3:06. A_42,897 (45,494).
