AtlantaSt. Louis
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals363103Totals29666
Swanson ss4113Nootbaar rf3211
Olson 1b4000Donovan dh3210
Riley 3b4010Goldschmidt 1b4010
d'Arnaud c4020Arenado 3b4011
Contreras dh4000Dickerson lf2000
Rosario lf4020Pujols ph1000
Grissom 2b4100O'Neill lf1113
Harris II cf4040Carlson cf3000
Grossman rf4100Gorman 2b2000
DeJong ph-ss0000
Molina c3000
Edman ss-2b3111

Atlanta0000003003
St. Louis00000204x6

E_Riley (11). DP_Atlanta 1, St. Louis 1. LOB_Atlanta 6, St. Louis 3. 2B_Harris II (21). HR_Swanson (17), Nootbaar (9), Edman (10), O'Neill (10). S_Donovan (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Atlanta
Odorizzi52-342214
Lee2-300011
McHugh H,102-300000
Minter L,5-4 BS,5-92-324112
Jackson1-300001
St. Louis
Wainwright62-382204
Helsley W,9-111-311103
Gallegos S,13-19110000

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Ben May; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Adam Beck.

T_3:06. A_42,897 (45,494).

