AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36310307
Swanson ss411301.289
Olson 1b400000.254
Riley 3b401001.286
d'Arnaud c402002.268
Contreras dh400002.272
Rosario lf402001.190
Grissom 2b410000.324
Harris II cf404000.298
Grossman rf410000.226

St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2966638
Nootbaar rf321110.246
Donovan dh321000.299
Goldschmidt 1b401001.338
Arenado 3b401101.306
Dickerson lf200000.274
a-Pujols ph100000.273
O'Neill lf111300.230
Carlson cf300013.243
Gorman 2b200002.237
b-DeJong ph-ss000010.165
Molina c300000.203
Edman ss-2b311101.253

Atlanta000000300_3101
St. Louis00000204x_660

a-popped out for Dickerson in the 6th. b-walked for Gorman in the 7th.

E_Riley (11). LOB_Atlanta 6, St. Louis 3. 2B_Harris II (21). HR_Swanson (17), off Helsley; Nootbaar (9), off Odorizzi; Edman (10), off Minter; O'Neill (10), off Minter. RBIs_Swanson 3 (76), Nootbaar (29), Arenado (85), Edman (44), O'Neill 3 (50). S_Donovan.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Olson, Grossman, Grissom); St. Louis 1 (Pujols). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 6; St. Louis 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Grossman. LIDP_Swanson. GIDP_Molina.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Olson, Swanson); St. Louis 1 (Edman, Goldschmidt, Edman).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Odorizzi52-342214864.26
Lee2-300011142.68
McHugh, H, 102-30000042.73
Minter, L, 5-4, BS, 5-92-324112222.32
Jackson1-30000160.00
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wainwright62-3822041003.09
Helsley, W, 9-111-311103191.04
Gallegos, S, 13-1911000093.04

Inherited runners-scored_Lee 2-0, McHugh 1-0, Helsley 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Ben May; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Adam Beck.

T_3:06. A_42,897 (45,494).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

