|St. Louis
|2
|1
|3
|—
|6
|Calgary
|2
|0
|2
|—
|4
First Period_1, St. Louis, Thomas 15 (Faulk, Tarasenko), 0:54. 2, Calgary, Ritchie 2 (Hanifin, Andersson), 4:47. 3, Calgary, Gaudreau 32 (Backlund, Gudbranson), 12:49. 4, St. Louis, O'Reilly 16 (Schenn), 17:31 (pp). Penalties_Tanev, CGY (High Sticking), 15:35.
Second Period_5, St. Louis, Faulk 9 (Saad, Perron), 13:35. Penalties_Faulk, STL (Hooking), 18:40.
Third Period_6, Calgary, Hanifin 7, 10:43. 7, St. Louis, Walker 7 (Scandella, Thomas), 18:04. 8, St. Louis, Barbashev 21 (Schenn), 19:05 (en). 9, Calgary, Dube 10 (Tkachuk, Lindholm), 19:22. 10, St. Louis, Saad 20 (Buchnevich), 19:55 (en). Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_St. Louis 6-4-15_25. Calgary 16-12-15_43.
Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 1 of 1; Calgary 0 of 1.
Goalies_St. Louis, Husso 19-6-5 (43 shots-39 saves). Calgary, Markstrom 31-14-8 (23-19).
A_16,422 (19,289). T_2:32.
Referees_Graham Skilliter, Furman South. Linesmen_Julien Fournier, Trent Knorr.
