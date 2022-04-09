|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|2
|9
|2
|4
|7
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|a-Chavis dh-ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Reynolds cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Hayes 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.400
|Tsutsugo 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.571
|VanMeter 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|b-Castillo ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Gamel lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|c-Marisnick ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Pérez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Newman ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|10
|6
|4
|7
|Carlson rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.400
|O'Neill lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Arenado 3b
|4
|2
|4
|3
|0
|0
|.625
|Dickerson dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|DeJong ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.167
|Molina c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Edman 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Pittsburgh
|101
|000
|000_2
|9
|0
|St. Louis
|103
|011
|00x_6
|10
|0
a-pinch hit for Chavis in the 6th. b-doubled for VanMeter in the 7th. c-struck out for Gamel in the 7th.
LOB_Pittsburgh 11, St. Louis 8. 2B_Hayes (1), Newman (1), Castillo (1), Arenado 3 (3). HR_DeJong (1), off Keller. RBIs_Tsutsugo 2 (2), Arenado 3 (5), DeJong 2 (2), Dickerson (1). SB_Carlson (1). CS_Carlson (0). SF_Tsutsugo.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 6 (Tucker 3, Reynolds, Marisnick 2); St. Louis 4 (DeJong, Edman 2, Dickerson). RISP_Pittsburgh 2 for 9; St. Louis 4 for 9.
Runners moved up_O'Neill 2, Molina. GIDP_Carlson.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, Tsutsugo).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, L, 0-1
|4
|6
|4
|4
|2
|4
|70
|9.00
|Contreras
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|44
|10.80
|Hembree
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.00
|Banda
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
|Bednar
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mikolas
|3
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|1
|77
|4.91
|Whitley, W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|0.00
|Wittgren, H, 1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|McFarland, H, 1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|0.00
|Helsley, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|25
|0.00
|Gallegos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Hembree 1-1, Whitley 1-0, McFarland 1-0, Helsley 2-0. HBP_Contreras (Bader).
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_3:32. A_45,025 (45,494).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.