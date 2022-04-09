PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3529247
Vogelbach dh311001.167
a-Chavis dh-ph100010.000
Reynolds cf501001.222
Hayes 3b412011.400
Tsutsugo 1b402200.571
VanMeter 2b200010.000
b-Castillo ph-2b101000.250
Gamel lf200010.000
c-Marisnick ph-lf100001.000
Tucker rf400001.000
Pérez c401001.333
Newman ss401001.250

St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33610647
Carlson rf511001.250
Goldschmidt 1b421012.400
O'Neill lf300010.333
Arenado 3b424300.625
Dickerson dh401101.250
DeJong ss311212.167
Molina c401000.125
Bader cf300001.286
Edman 2b301010.286

Pittsburgh101000000_290
St. Louis10301100x_6100

a-pinch hit for Chavis in the 6th. b-doubled for VanMeter in the 7th. c-struck out for Gamel in the 7th.

LOB_Pittsburgh 11, St. Louis 8. 2B_Hayes (1), Newman (1), Castillo (1), Arenado 3 (3). HR_DeJong (1), off Keller. RBIs_Tsutsugo 2 (2), Arenado 3 (5), DeJong 2 (2), Dickerson (1). SB_Carlson (1). CS_Carlson (0). SF_Tsutsugo.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 6 (Tucker 3, Reynolds, Marisnick 2); St. Louis 4 (DeJong, Edman 2, Dickerson). RISP_Pittsburgh 2 for 9; St. Louis 4 for 9.

Runners moved up_O'Neill 2, Molina. GIDP_Carlson.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, Tsutsugo).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Keller, L, 0-1464424709.00
Contreras12-3222204410.80
Hembree1-31000050.00
Banda100002130.00
Bednar110001120.00
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Mikolas32-362221774.91
Whitley, W, 1-011-300010190.00
Wittgren, H, 12-310001110.00
McFarland, H, 1120001180.00
Helsley, H, 111-300003250.00
Gallegos100011210.00

Inherited runners-scored_Hembree 1-1, Whitley 1-0, McFarland 1-0, Helsley 2-0. HBP_Contreras (Bader).

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:32. A_45,025 (45,494).

