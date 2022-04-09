PittsburghSt. Louis
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals35292Totals336106
Vogelbach dh3110Carlson rf5110
Chavis dh-ph1000Goldschmidt 1b4210
Reynolds cf5010O'Neill lf3000
Hayes 3b4120Arenado 3b4243
Tsutsugo 1b4022Dickerson dh4011
VanMeter 2b2000DeJong ss3112
Castillo ph-2b1010Molina c4010
Gamel lf2000Bader cf3000
Marisnick ph-lf1000Edman 2b3010
Tucker rf4000
Pérez c4010
Newman ss4010

Pittsburgh1010000002
St. Louis10301100x6

DP_Pittsburgh 1, St. Louis 0. LOB_Pittsburgh 11, St. Louis 8. 2B_Hayes (1), Newman (1), Castillo (1), Arenado 3 (3). HR_DeJong (1). SB_Carlson (1). SF_Tsutsugo (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Pittsburgh
Keller L,0-1464424
Contreras12-322220
Hembree1-310000
Banda100002
Bednar110001
St. Louis
Mikolas32-362221
Whitley W,1-011-300010
Wittgren H,12-310001
McFarland H,1120001
Helsley H,111-300003
Gallegos100011

McFarland pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Contreras (Bader).

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:32. A_45,025 (45,494).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

