|Pittsburgh
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|2
|9
|2
|Totals
|33
|6
|10
|6
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Carlson rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Chavis dh-ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Reynolds cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|O'Neill lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hayes 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Arenado 3b
|4
|2
|4
|3
|Tsutsugo 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Dickerson dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|VanMeter 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|DeJong ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Castillo ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Molina c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gamel lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Marisnick ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Edman 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pérez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Newman ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pittsburgh
|101
|000
|000
|—
|2
|St. Louis
|103
|011
|00x
|—
|6
DP_Pittsburgh 1, St. Louis 0. LOB_Pittsburgh 11, St. Louis 8. 2B_Hayes (1), Newman (1), Castillo (1), Arenado 3 (3). HR_DeJong (1). SB_Carlson (1). SF_Tsutsugo (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Pittsburgh
|Keller L,0-1
|4
|6
|4
|4
|2
|4
|Contreras
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Hembree
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Banda
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bednar
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|St. Louis
|Mikolas
|3
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Whitley W,1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Wittgren H,1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|McFarland H,1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Helsley H,1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Gallegos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
McFarland pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Contreras (Bader).
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_3:32. A_45,025 (45,494).
