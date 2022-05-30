San DiegoSt. Louis
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals373113Totals326106
Profar lf5031Edman ss-2b5121
Machado 3b5011Gorman 2b3232
Hosmer 1b5000Dickerson lf1000
Voit dh4000Goldschmidt 1b3112
Cronenworth 2b4120Arenado 3b4000
Kim ss3010Yepez lf3010
Nola c4021Nootbaar pr-rf0100
Grisham cf4000Pujols dh2000
Azocar rf3220Molina c4011
Donovan rf2110
Sosa ph-ss1000
Bader cf4010

San Diego0010010013
St. Louis00201030x6

DP_San Diego 1, St. Louis 1. LOB_San Diego 9, St. Louis 8. 2B_Azocar (2), Cronenworth (8), Molina (4). HR_Gorman (2), Goldschmidt (11). SB_Edman (11).

IPHRERBBSO
San Diego
Martinez L,2-3673342
Wilson2-333320
Hill11-300002
St. Louis
Naughton21-321104
Pallante W,1-031-351105
Gallegos H,1120002
Cabrera H,7100011
Helsley11-321111

Gallegos pitched to 3 batters in the 7th, Cabrera pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:33. A_42,140 (45,494).

