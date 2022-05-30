|San Diego
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|3
|11
|3
|Totals
|32
|6
|10
|6
|Profar lf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|Edman ss-2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Machado 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Gorman 2b
|3
|2
|3
|2
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Dickerson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kim ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Yepez lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Nola c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Nootbaar pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pujols dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Azocar rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Molina c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Donovan rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Sosa ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|San Diego
|001
|001
|001
|—
|3
|St. Louis
|002
|010
|30x
|—
|6
DP_San Diego 1, St. Louis 1. LOB_San Diego 9, St. Louis 8. 2B_Azocar (2), Cronenworth (8), Molina (4). HR_Gorman (2), Goldschmidt (11). SB_Edman (11).
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|5
|1
|1
|0
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
Gallegos pitched to 3 batters in the 7th, Cabrera pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Chris Segal.
T_3:33. A_42,140 (45,494).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.