First Period_1, Arizona, Keller 2 (Kessel, Gostisbehere), 5:26 (pp). 2, St. Louis, Buchnevich 1 (Krug, Kyrou), 7:05. Penalties_Krug, STL (Delay of Game), 3:53; St. Louis bench, served by Kostin (Misconduct), 18:53; Crouse, ARI (Cross Checking), 18:53.
Second Period_3, Arizona, Crouse 1 (Gostisbehere, Kessel), 3:58. 4, St. Louis, Faulk 2 (Bozak, Kyrou), 11:10 (pp). 5, St. Louis, Kyrou 1, 12:46. 6, St. Louis, Kostin 1 (Faulk, Thomas), 14:40. 7, St. Louis, Kostin 2 (Neighbours, Bortuzzo), 15:27. 8, St. Louis, Kyrou 2 (O'Reilly, Walman), 16:17. Penalties_Bortuzzo, STL (Interference), 5:51; Ladd, ARI (Tripping), 9:15.
Third Period_9, Arizona, Fischer 1 (Keller, Gostisbehere), 5:25. 10, Arizona, Boyd 1 (Eriksson, Lyubushkin), 8:23. 11, St. Louis, Barbashev 1 (Tarasenko, Thomas), 12:25. Penalties_Kostin, STL (Holding), 3:23; Arizona bench, served by Ladd (Interference), 19:56; Chychrun, ARI (Misconduct), 19:56; Chychrun, ARI (Roughing), 19:56.
Shots on Goal_St. Louis 7-16-10_33. Arizona 10-7-9_26.
Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 1 of 3; Arizona 1 of 4.
Goalies_St. Louis, Binnington 1-0-0 (26 shots-22 saves). Arizona, Vejmelka 0-0-1 (12-11), Arizona, Hutton 0-1-0 (21-15).
A_0 (17,125). T_2:28.
Referees_Marc Joannette, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Mark Shewchyk.