St. LouisChicago
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals357107Totals33262
Nootbaar cf-rf4110Hoerner ss3000
Goldschmidt dh4220Suzuki rf5110
Gorman 2b4000Happ lf4000
Arenado 3b5012Bellinger cf4010
Contreras c3011Gomes c4131
Burleson 1b5010Morel 2b3001
O'Neill lf2110Wisdom 3b2000
Walker rf4222Tauchman ph1000
Carlson cf0000Mancini 1b4010
DeJong ss4112Amaya dh3000

St. Louis1004200007
Chicago0001001002

E_Wisdom 2 (10). DP_St. Louis 0, Chicago 4. LOB_St. Louis 8, Chicago 9. 2B_Contreras (21), O'Neill (5), Arenado (19), Burleson (10), Suzuki (14), Mancini (11). 3B_Gomes 2 (2). HR_Walker (9), DeJong (13). SB_Nootbaar (7).

IPHRERBBSO
St. Louis
Matz W,1-7531116
Pallante100000
Leahy2-311120
Romero H,111-310001
Gallegos110011
Chicago
Stroman L,10-732-375444
Rucker11-322200
Assad410034

HBP_Leahy (Wisdom). WP_Gallegos.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Brock Ballou.

T_2:58. A_34,251 (41,363).

