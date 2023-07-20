|St. Louis
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|7
|10
|7
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|Nootbaar cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Hoerner ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Goldschmidt dh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Suzuki rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Gorman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Arenado 3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Burleson 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Morel 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|O'Neill lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Wisdom 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Walker rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Tauchman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Carlson cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|DeJong ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Amaya dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|St. Louis
|100
|420
|000
|—
|7
|Chicago
|000
|100
|100
|—
|2
E_Wisdom 2 (10). DP_St. Louis 0, Chicago 4. LOB_St. Louis 8, Chicago 9. 2B_Contreras (21), O'Neill (5), Arenado (19), Burleson (10), Suzuki (14), Mancini (11). 3B_Gomes 2 (2). HR_Walker (9), DeJong (13). SB_Nootbaar (7).
|5
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_Leahy (Wisdom). WP_Gallegos.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Brock Ballou.
T_2:58. A_34,251 (41,363).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
