St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35710778
Nootbaar cf-rf411012.258
Goldschmidt dh422010.286
Gorman 2b400012.239
Arenado 3b501202.287
Contreras c301120.239
Burleson 1b501000.240
O'Neill lf211020.234
Walker rf422201.282
Carlson cf000000.236
DeJong ss411201.238

ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3326248
Hoerner ss300020.270
Suzuki rf511000.262
Happ lf400000.243
Bellinger cf401000.310
Gomes c413101.270
Morel 2b300112.269
Wisdom 3b200001.198
a-Tauchman ph100000.260
Mancini 1b401002.237
Amaya dh300012.271

St. Louis100420000_7100
Chicago000100100_262

a-flied out for Wisdom in the 9th.

E_Wisdom 2 (10). LOB_St. Louis 8, Chicago 9. 2B_Contreras (21), O'Neill (5), Arenado (19), Burleson (10), Suzuki (14), Mancini (11). 3B_Gomes 2 (2). HR_Walker (9), off Stroman; DeJong (13), off Rucker. RBIs_Contreras (38), Walker 2 (28), Arenado 2 (74), DeJong 2 (32), Gomes (33), Morel (42). SB_Nootbaar (7).

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 5 (Burleson 4, DeJong); Chicago 4 (Wisdom, Suzuki 3). RISP_St. Louis 4 for 11; Chicago 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Contreras, Walker, Bellinger, Morel. GIDP_Walker, Goldschmidt, Gorman, Burleson.

DP_Chicago 4 (Hoerner, Morel, Mancini; Hoerner, Morel, Mancini; Morel, Hoerner, Mancini; Hoerner, Mancini).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Matz, W, 1-7531116974.67
Pallante10000084.84
Leahy2-3111202321.60
Romero, H, 111-310001212.55
Gallegos110011224.05
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Stroman, L, 10-732-375444993.09
Rucker11-322200195.21
Assad410034563.80

Inherited runners-scored_Romero 3-0, Rucker 2-0. HBP_Leahy (Wisdom). WP_Gallegos.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Brock Ballou.

T_2:58. A_34,251 (41,363).

