|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|7
|10
|7
|7
|8
|Nootbaar cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.258
|Goldschmidt dh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Gorman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.239
|Arenado 3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.287
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.239
|Burleson 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|O'Neill lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.234
|Walker rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.282
|Carlson cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|DeJong ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.238
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|4
|8
|Hoerner ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.270
|Suzuki rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Morel 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.269
|Wisdom 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|a-Tauchman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Amaya dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.271
|St. Louis
|100
|420
|000_7
|10
|0
|Chicago
|000
|100
|100_2
|6
|2
a-flied out for Wisdom in the 9th.
E_Wisdom 2 (10). LOB_St. Louis 8, Chicago 9. 2B_Contreras (21), O'Neill (5), Arenado (19), Burleson (10), Suzuki (14), Mancini (11). 3B_Gomes 2 (2). HR_Walker (9), off Stroman; DeJong (13), off Rucker. RBIs_Contreras (38), Walker 2 (28), Arenado 2 (74), DeJong 2 (32), Gomes (33), Morel (42). SB_Nootbaar (7).
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 5 (Burleson 4, DeJong); Chicago 4 (Wisdom, Suzuki 3). RISP_St. Louis 4 for 11; Chicago 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Contreras, Walker, Bellinger, Morel. GIDP_Walker, Goldschmidt, Gorman, Burleson.
DP_Chicago 4 (Hoerner, Morel, Mancini; Hoerner, Morel, Mancini; Morel, Hoerner, Mancini; Hoerner, Mancini).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Matz, W, 1-7
|5
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|97
|4.67
|Pallante
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.84
|Leahy
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|23
|21.60
|Romero, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|2.55
|Gallegos
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|4.05
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman, L, 10-7
|3
|2-3
|7
|5
|4
|4
|4
|99
|3.09
|Rucker
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|19
|5.21
|Assad
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|56
|3.80
Inherited runners-scored_Romero 3-0, Rucker 2-0. HBP_Leahy (Wisdom). WP_Gallegos.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Brock Ballou.
T_2:58. A_34,251 (41,363).
